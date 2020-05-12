NARRAGANSETT – It has been nearly two months since Governor Gina Raimondo closed all public schools in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, a decision that saw districts across the state rapidly shift to a virtual learning experience for students. At the end of April, Raimondo announced that all public schools would remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. Amidst the gargantuan shake up, the Narragansett School System is faring quite well, seeing massive involvement and participation in online education from students, parents and teachers, while minimizing the number of students who are not participating or are finding the situation especially difficult. Still, the circumstances are not without their challenges.
“I will say the teachers, administrators and coaches have been doing an unbelievable job,” said Narragansett Superintendent Peter Cummings at a recent virtual school committee meeting. “We give surveys regularly, we alternate responses amongst teachers, students and parents, and it’s been very helpful getting that feedback. We’re doing great, but we’re not perfect, so we certainly use the information from those surveys to help us get better – everything from scheduling differently to finding new ways of access.”
“Giulio [Lugini, NSS Director of Technology] and his team are like the heroes of the spring,” Cummings continued. “They have done unbelievable work in getting us all connected, keeping us up and running, troubleshooting things that happen. It really has been a team effort across the board. The parents have been incredibly supportive. The kids are engaging with good will. Our attendance is well above 90 percent on a regular basis so far. I think the challenge is to keep that going.”
Since March 13, students in Narragansett have been engaging with their work, teachers and other faculty completely online. Assignments are distributed and submitted virtually, presentations typically reserved for an in-person setting have gone to video, spirit-day consisted of posting pictures and videos to social media and instructors conduct regular live sessions from classrooms to students at home. Regular live instruction sessions, which are still held virtually, are an idea that sprang from feedback from surveys the district is conducting on an ongoing basis.
“We ask that teachers have regular live contact with their students on a regular basis going forward,” said Cummings. “If you see the kindergarten classes, it’s unbelievable. The work being done at the fourth-grade level to get students fired-up about reading a book is terrific.”
The situation is not without its drawbacks, however. Cummings noted aspects such as early literacy education were hurting due to the virtual approach, a small number of students were not participating in the virtual instruction and a lot of work had to be conducted and thought given to modifications district-wide going forward with online learning. For example, final exams at Narragansett High School (NHS) have been canceled, instead, students’ second semester grade will be decided by an average of the two quarters. Further, senior projects, a community and project-based graduation requirement at NHS, were heavily shortened and changed. Many students could not complete their projects as intended with daily life changing so fast and the new health and safety rules and regulations put in place, and so graduating students will no longer present their projects to a roomful of community members and teachers, obviously, as has been done in the past. Instead, students are now making video presentations on their projects, and highlighting what was intended to be done and what they had learned from the experience, to be judged by faculty only. Finally, focus had to be applied to students with different learning needs.
The superintendent elaborated on the various hurdles the district faces in a world of new and virtual learning environments.
“There’s going to be a fatigue factor eventually, this is really hard,” said Cummings. “There is a lot that goes into it. It’s not the same as school. I’m very worried about our early readers. Very worried. It’s not that our teachers aren’t doing a great job, they’re doing everything they can do, but if you are five or six years old, learning to read is not a remote exercise. That is something I spend a lot of time worrying about.”
“School is an in-person event for a reason,” he added.
Cummings also noted the district, like many others around the state, had recently hit a point, or pivot, of being proactive in regard to the situation rather than reactive, as was the case when schools initially closed back in March. That shift includes considerations around opening schools for the upcoming academic year beginning in the fall.
“We’re starting to think about how we will open, what needs to be in place and what do we need to be planning for?” said Cummings. “Everything from getting masks for our teachers to trying to figure out how many kids can be in a classroom at the same time to what will our cleaning protocols look like to will we even be able to get a substitute teacher if we need one?”
“All those different pieces and figuring out the finances of them, so not only just planning for it but how do we pay for it and finally, how do we make it happen?” he continued. “There’s a lot going on and as you all know really well, the information changes every day. As we go forward, we are planning as if there’s no treatment and no vaccine for school opening. If either one of those things develops, that makes our job easier, but we’re going to plan for the hardest scenario and then back off of that if we’re able to do so.”
Cummings also noted that districts across the state did not want to be in a position where school could not be held in the fall, adding that’s why it was extremely important to follow the laws, orders and regulations coming down from the governor’s office now, he said.
The district is also planning for reopening the schools in the fall, only to close them again should fears over a second wave of novel coronavirus become reality. According to Cummings, the district’s administrative team is developing a reopening team that will be tasked with the work that needs to be done and the considerations around coming back to school in the fall.
“We will be ready, but there’s a lot of work between now and then to make sure we don’t leave anything to chance,” said Cummings.
Cummings concluded before taking questions from school committee members by mentioning the devastation he felt when considering the loss of all normal spring school activities such as sports, prom and graduation.
“All of the things from the spring are just heartbreaking,” he said. “From sports to prom. Our kids have been very positive, as positive as they can be. They’re making the best of it and we’re going to do what we can for them”
