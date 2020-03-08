NSS anticipates 478 students attending NHS in the 2020-21 school year
NARRAGANSETT – According to superintendent of schools Dr. Peter Cummings, in the next school year, enrollment at Narragansett High School (NHS) is projected to be the highest it’s been in recent memory. In order to adjust to the student uptick, the district is proposing an approximate $208,000 increase in spending over last year at NHS in its $32.3 million FY 2021 budget. The funds for the high school will be used primarily to expand and strengthen existing career and technical education (CTE) pathways offered at the school, such as programs in education and agriscience, as well as increased staffing for such programs and a new approach to its English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum, which comes with fresh texts and resources.
The high school’s budget is proposed at approximately $10.6 million in FY 2021, up from last year’s approved total of approximately $9.8 million. A presentation of the district’s tentative budget anticipated 478 students attending NHS in the 2020-21 school year.
“That is the biggest that the high school has been in a great many years,” said Cummings. “While our younger grades are more reflective of the smaller cohorts that are a part of the Narragansett community right now, the high school is getting very large.”
With rising property values in Narragansett making it difficult for young families to move in and call the town home, enrollment has been an increasing concern for the Narragansett School System (NSS). The district has adjusted to the circumstance by greatly enhancing and expanding its CTE pathways available at NHS, programs that focus high school students on specific subjects much akin to a major at colleges and universities. According to state department of education rules, students from out of district are allowed to attend high schools throughout Rhode Island to participate in such CTE programs, a factor NSS has taken advantage of, frequently pulling in students from neighboring districts with attractive program offerings such as CTE pathways in education, agriscience, computer science and welding and plumbing. Additionally, the district in 2015 began taking in students from Jamestown, which lacks a high school and sees most of its student body attend either North Kingstown High School (NKHS) or NHS to complete their high school careers. According to Cummings and NSS, there are currently 76 out-of-district students attending NHS for CTE programs or coming from Jamestown. On the opposite side, the district reports only 17 students from Narragansett attend other area high schools to pursue various CTE pathways.
While NHS’ CTE offerings are new and growing, the district lacks programming that other nearby districts can provide. As noted by Cummings, a student pursuing a pathway in cosmetology or culinary arts could attend Chariho Regional School District. Statistics provided by NSS show that the most students from Narragansett attend NKHS for alternative CTE pathways with 15 students heading out of district for such this school year.
NSS’ current total enrollment across three schools sits at 1,267 students, according to the district.
Though the high school is enjoying a projection of increased enrollment, the Narragansett Elementary School (NES) and Narragansett Pier School (NPS) are predicting a drop in the student body. NES is expected to lose about 16 students in the upcoming school year, an estimated enrollment of 432 students, as cohorts of students transfer over to the middle school and enter from the district’s pre-K program or the community at large. At NPS, 334 students are expected in the coming school year, down about 32 students from last year as, again, students transfer to the high school and come in from NES. In order to accommodate for these changes, the district is proposing the reduction of one full-time third-grade teacher, as well as the elimination of one full-time teaching position across eighth grade at NPS. Oppositely, while the district is not proposing any specific staffing additions at NES or NPS (there is a district-wide reading specialist proposed, who, if approved, would split time between all three schools), there is .5 of a position floated in this year’s proposed budget to expand the NHS welding and plumbing pathway. The district is also seeking a .35 math interventionist and a .3 agriscience instructor at the high school.
“We’re looking for some staff increases this year at NHS,” said NHS Principal Dan Warner at a budget workshop meeting Wednesday night. “I believe our enrollment is going to rise. We’re constantly registering new kids into our CTE programs, seven students registered this past week and a half. It’s a wonderful problem to have.”
At that workshop Wednesday evening, where NSS partners with school administrators and the public to go over each major portion of the proposed school budget, Narragansett School Committee Chair Tammy McNeiece encouraged the district to make sure as NHS’ CTE program offerings grew and expanded to include more students from both in-district and out, that class sizes did not begin to grow too out of whack in terms of students to teacher ratios, an idea that was seemingly supported by the district.
The entire school financial plan typically accounts for about half of the town’s total operating budget. Proposed at $32.3 million this year, an increase of about $831,000 over last year’s approved total, the school budget will be voted upon by the school committee and ultimately by the town council in the coming weeks.
