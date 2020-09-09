NARRAGANSETT/NORTH KINGSTOWN - Alana DiMario holds a steady lead over Ellen Waxman in the Democratic Primary race for Rhode Island Senate District 36 (Narragansett, North Kingstown), though a number of mail-in and emergency ballots have yet to be counted.
As of Wednesday morning, DiMario had received 797 votes (69.2 percent) compared to Waxman's 355 votes (30.8 percent).
While most polls around the state closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Rhode Island Board of Elections (BOE) released a statement shortly after that results from the state's Primary Election would become available "over the next several days," with the Board noting some mail-in ballots and other votes from emergency voting periods spurred by the pandemic had yet to be counted.
"These are ballots cast at the Boards of Canvassers in City/Town Halls since the Emergency Voting period began on Aug. 19," the BOE's statement reads on emergency voting. "These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers to the Board of Elections on the morning of Sept. 9 due to how our tabulation systems had to be securely configured to produce these results separately."
The state had a large number of mail-in ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Narragansett, with five out of five precincts reporting in, DiMario had received 270 votes (78.9 percent) compared to Waxman's 72 votes (21.1 percent).
In North Kingstown, with four out of four precincts reporting, 527 votes were cast for DiMario (65.1 percent) compared to 283 votes (34.9 percent) for Waxman.
The winner of the race, likely to be DiMario, will face off in November against Republican Doreen Costa and Independent Matthew Mannix. All results are still unofficial as of this time.
