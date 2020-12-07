NARRAGANSETT – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) recently announced the identity of the victim who drowned last week in a kayaking accident on Narrow River. The victim, Vickie A. Medeiros, 61, of Cumberland, was pronounced dead at South County Hospital (SCH).
DEM further identified Regina Treweek, 56, also of Cumberland, who joined Medeiros on the kayak outing, as being treated for hypothermia at SCH and subsequently released. Treweek had attempted to assist Medeiros upon seeing her kayak flip over, said DEM.
“The kayaking partner struggled to assist the victim and then was assisted by the Narragansett Fire Department,” reads a press release from DEM.
According to officials, “rough surf” at the mouth of Narrow River played a “major role” in Medeiros’ kayak overturning.
“At around 8:15 a.m., Friday, the women launched their kayaks from the Sprague Bridge area of the Narrow River and paddled downriver,” said DEM. “Once they got past the sand spit and into the surf zone, they tried turning around and paddling back upriver. Treweek, who was ahead, turned around and saw that Medeiros’s kayak had overturned.”
DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement is still investigating the incident. Members of NFD assisted in the response, search and rescue on Narrow River on Friday. Both Medeiros and Treweek were transported to SCH by NFD. Treweek was first brought to Monahan’s Dock via jetski by NFD before being transported to the hospital, according to officials.
“DEM offers its sympathies to Ms. Medeiros’s family and friends,” the press release concludes. “DEM urges the public to use extreme caution when boating, kayaking, and canoeing as the weather gets colder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.