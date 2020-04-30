SOUTH KINGSTOWN – While dipping into the reserve funds this year would mean keeping the tax rate level, Councilman Joe Viele expressed concern on Thursday night about what this will mean for the budget a year from now.
Before restaurants closed their doors to dine-in services and students began learning from home, members of the town council and the school committee were discussing a potential 2 percent property tax transfer to the schools. Since then, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske has proposed dipping into the town’s rainy day funds in an effort help fund program increases.
Although this will not harm the municipality’s credit ratings, according to Zarnetske, Viele had reservations over using the funds and putting them toward the school budget.
“Wherever we end this year, that’s where we start next year,” Viele said. “If we end this year at $64 million, that’s where the schools start next year. This year is different, and I think a lot riskier, because we usually pay the transfer out of taxes.”
When it comes time to build the budget next year, Viele said taxpayers will have to make up that difference. The tax rate will need to be bumped, and that’s before the town and schools bring forward any kinds of budget increases, he argued.
“Unless you’re going to do the same thing next year, you have to increase taxes to start at the same place,” Viele said. “And we always start at the same place.”
Town Council President Abel Collins pointed out that Zarnetske’s proposal suggests awarding 1 percent to the schools now, and another 1 percent in September if the schools are fully open and running by that time – though Viele argues that the schools have already realized this level of savings.
Since students are learning from home, the high cost of transportation in South Kingstown has temporarily been suspended. The $4 million budget line item, Viele reasoned, has significantly been reduced since students won’t be riding the bus to school any time soon. The savings realized by this, he said, should equate to the funds the district is looking for.
Letting the schools take hold of these funds now because they may need it later on, he said, isn’t enough of a good reason to pull from the reserve fund.
“On some level, which pocket it’s in isn’t all that important,” Zarnetske said. “Whether it’s in the school department’s undesignated fund balance or the town’s undesignated fund balance, whether it’s rainy day checks that are pink, or rainy day checks that are blue, it doesn’t make much of a difference.”
“We’re just trying to make sure that the money is there for all the contingencies and all the programs,” he added. “Not to overburden any of those accounts.”
Where the money sits does matter to some extent, Viele argued, voicing favor for not pulling any property tax transfer funds from reserves and letting the district “use what they saved on buses.”
Although the district is experiencing some savings due to distance learning, school committee member Emily Cummisky said many other services are still on going.
She voiced favor for additional funding to support services for students, especially at a time like this.
“To be able to do that for our taxpayers, at the same time as making sure the school district can provide support for our students, I think that’s really amazing,” Cummisky said. “As people have talked about already, everybody is really facing a loss here.”
“The last thing that I would want is for our kids to shoulder the burden of this financial crisis,” she added. “I think it’s more important than ever that we have the support in place to make sure they have everything they need to be successful.”
School Committee Vice Chair Sarah Markey stressed that recent savings are “not a windfall” for the school district.
“This is not good fortune,” she said. “A pandemic hit. People are struggling, losing jobs, their lives in some cases – and we had to quickly adjust.”
There may be any unknown costs, she said, considering how unprecedented the times are, and how quickly things are happening.
Viele apologized for using the word “windfall,” stressing that he did not mean in the way it may have been taken by Markey.
“This is a budget hearing,” Viele said. “We’re talking about dollars and cents. Everybody understands the gravity of this pandemic and what it’s done to people.”
