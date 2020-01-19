School committee heard cost estimates Tuesday night
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Members of the school committee were able to see the potential floor plan and price tag of what a high school at Curtis Corner might look like if the town decides to move in that direction.
Until a few months ago, the plan had been to make improvements at elementary schools, add an addition onto Broad Rock Middle School, closing Curtis Corner Middle School and investing $50 million into improvements and upgrades at the current Columbia Street High School. Only a few months after stepping onboard, however, Superintendent Linda Savastano challenged the status quo.
Instead, she asked if the district would look at relocating the high school to the Curtis Corner site with an addition and some renovations within the existing structure.
“I had a two-hour phone conversation and a three-hour meeting in my office before I brought this to you because this is not my comfort zone,” Savastano told members of the committee. “It was not comfortable for me to come to you in the first 90 days of my dream job to say, ‘Can we reconsider?’”
Two months later, however, RGB Architects has come back with draft hypothetical floor plans and cost estimates of what these large-scale projects will run the district. The plans for an addition and renovation of the Curtis Corner site, which were presented to the school building committee last week, will be about $62 million, according to RGB Architects Associate Principal Tracey Donnelly.
The price of an addition to Broad Rock Middle School is still estimated at $17 million, though the dollars allocated toward improvements at the elementary schools are now only $6 million as opposed to the $12 million that had been budgeted in the initial Stage 2 Necessity of Schools Application.
Because these projects will fall in line with the Rhode Island Department of Education’s (RIDE) mission of fewer and newer schools, and guidelines of educational enhancements and health and safety, the district is eligible for 50 percent reimbursement.
In all, between relocating the high school, adding an addition to the middle school and making improvements to the elementary schools, the total cost estimate of these capital projects comes to $85 million.
These plans would need approval from the committee and council, and a signed memorandum of agreement from the commissioner before going to the voters for approval.
Members of the school committee expressed general pleasure with the plans as presented, though Alycia Collins questioned why this option had never been considered before Savastano suggested it.
RGB Architects Managing Principal David DeQuattro said part of the reason for not exploring this option is because the Jacobs Report, which RIDE takes heavily into consideration, identified the Columbia Street high school as the best existing building.
“When you have to submit a report back to RIDE, if you buck that, you have to have a pretty good justification of why,” DeQuattro said.
“You usually go the path of least resistance,” he added.
It wasn’t until RGB Architects began to take a deep dive into examining this option, per the request of Savastano and the approval of the school committee, that the opportunities and possibilities the site possesses were fully realized.
Although community member Dorald Beasley said he was “actually liking this” when he saw the plans at the building committee meeting last week, he expressed serious concern after seeing the numbers.
He was particularly concerned that the $6 million allocated toward the four neighborhood elementary schools in town would be enough to make improvements or even fund necessary upkeep. Beasley also said he does not believe $85 million will be enough to complete these projects.
Before these numbers were presented to the school committee, however, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske discussed some of the additional challenges of the project with members of the town council on Monday night.
“This is really two projects, and they’re both pretty significant projects,” Zarnetske said. “We’re talking about getting rid of a small 30,000 square-foot elementary school, trying to dispose of the high school — which is much larger, 230,000 square feet — a much more peculiar building in many ways, is going to be a challenge in itself.”
“We’re trying, at this point, to figure out how best to do that,” he added.
One approach the town hopes to make is somehow bundling the two projects so that the Columbia Street property does not sit vacant for a long period of time. Due to the size and need of remodeling at the high school, it could pose challenges for the town when and if it comes time to sell.
“We want to be in a situation where the building is gone as soon as the students are,” Zarnetske said.
While the town does not believe there is much value in the building itself, Zarnetske said one possible solution for a redeveloper taking the project on is if they were able to receive a tax credit for some period of time — especially if the Columbia Street location were to be redeveloped as affordable housing.
“In principle, the idea would be if you tell the developer ‘take on both projects, build us a new high school, take on the affordable housing project, and you get 10 years, 15 years tax-free on the affordable housing units,’” Zarnetske said.
Any kind of savings a developer might receive over this period of time, Zarnetske said, could hopefully be applied to bringing down the cost of the high school.
A request for information is currently being developed now, according to Zarnetske, and should be out on the streets in the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.