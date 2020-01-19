KINGSTON - There were bound to be nights like for this for the newly-minted Prout/Scituate hockey co-op. Even with the additional numbers that Scituate has provided, the co-op is still facing an uphill battle amidst a particularly brutal Division I. Prout/Scituate skated with Mount St. Charles for two periods on Wednesday night, but a rough final 15 minutes led to a 6-2 defeat.
Mount’s Matt Mahoney scored just 52 seconds into the game, and Trey Borque slammed home an emphatic goal with a second to play in the third period. Borque had a hat trick in the win, and John Belisle scored twice as part of the white line that powers Mount.
“Trey and [John Belisle] are really in a good place,” Mount head coach Matt Merten said. “They don’t really have to talk or think about it, but they know where the other one is on the ice.
“We kind of lost our attention to detail,” he continued, of the second period woes. “We weren’t crisp getting the puck out of our zone. Things we really focus on. We stopped skating for a bit. We like to get the puck deep and cycle downlow. We got away from that.”
There seemed to be a lid on the goal following the opening score by Mahoney. Mount enjoyed the larger amount of chances, and even had the luxury of three power plays while the score was still 1-0. Prout goalie Mitch Lindley turned away 10 shots in the first period and 13 in the second.
“They have a good goaltender,” Merten said, unprompted. “He made some really nice saves tonight. He kept them in the game. It could have been 4-0 in the first. We just missed some and he had some really nice saves.”
Whatever was preventing the two teams from scoring melted away just as easily and quickly as the top layer of ice at Boss Arena. Two Mount scores came in the span of 30 seconds in the second period, giving the visitors some breathing room.
Belisle and Micaiah Bascombe were the goal-scorers in the quick 1-2 punch. Belisle broke the long scoring drought by simply lifting a pick up and into the net. Everett Misto earned the secondary assist on both of those scores, while Belisle had the primary assist on Bascombe’s goal.
If there was a negative for the Mounties on their trip down south, it was special teams. Mount did not score on a power play until their final one, finally converting a power play into a goal late in the third. They were shut out for the first six minutes they were a man up. The first Crusaders goal of the day came on their first power play.
“We’ve been working to get more consistent on the power play for the entire year,” Merten said. “We have some very talented guys. We know who we want on the ice, we’re trying to figure out where to put them to make everyone successful.”
Borque broke through for a power play goal in the third period. He was assisted yet again by Misto, who seemed to always have his stick in just the right position on Wednesday.
In between the two second period scores for Prout, the Mounties victimized the Crusader defense. Just 17 seconds following the Prout power play goal, Borque found an ocean of space in front of the net, and used it to score the fourth goal of the day for the Mounties.
Prout’s second goal came with only three seconds remaining before the Zambonis took to the ice for the resurfacing break. A scramble drill broke out in front of Mount goalie Sean Trottier, and Cam Fonseca managed to poke the puck forward into the net before time could expire.
Colin Bois opened the scoring for Prout/Scituate, scoring on a power play late in the second period. Drew Brouillette had the assist on Bois’ goal, and the secondary on Fonseca’s.
The Crusaders opened the season with a huge win over Hendricken. The loss to Mount was their third league game of the young season. They lost to La Salle 4-0 on December 21. They’ll lace their skates up again this weekend when they face 2-3-1 Burrillville.
