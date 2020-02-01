NARRAGANSETT – The Narragansett Town Council recently gave the go-ahead to a University of Rhode Island fraternity to host a new polar plunge fundraiser at the town beach in late February. According to the fraternity, URI Kappa Sigma, 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward the Military Heroes Campaign, an initiative of the fraternity to support ongoing care through financial and organizational support for military veterans and their families.
“We want to do this polar plunge event similar to other polar plunges that have run in this town and the local area,” said Charles Dumas, a resident of the town and URI Kappa Sigma President, to the town council last week. “100 percent of the proceeds would be donated to the Military Heroes Campaign, which is our national philanthropy. I, myself am a cadet in the Army ROTC program, so it does mean a little bit more to me.”
“With this event, we would go through every regulation that is normally required and bring safety measures above and beyond as our number one priority,” he continued. “We’ll be having EMTs present and potentially a police detail. This would be a completely sober and non-alcoholic event. And it really would just be in-and-out, hopefully, fun and beneficial, but definitely big and upscale.”
According to town documents, the fraternity named the Town of Narragansett as additionally insured up to $1,000,000 on its general liability insurance for the event and URI will provide up to 20 lifeguards the day of the plunge. The fraternity also requested a food truck that normally serves the town beach during the summer be present at the plunge. Dumas estimated the event would draw about 500 people.
Council president pro tem Jill Lawler requested Dumas to go into more detail about the safety precautions that would be instilled for the event, stating “you have to understand, the room is filled with people who have had both bad and good experiences with URI fraternities.”
“How are you going to make sure people won’t be drinking prior to the event, ‘pregaming,’ I believe, is the term for it?” she asked. “How are you going to make sure they aren’t drinking ahead of time and coming to the event intoxicated?”
Dumas was happy to answer the inquiry.
“The bluntest answer is that it’s pretty early in the morning on a Sunday,” he said, which drew some laughter from audience members and councilors. “I was involved a little bit with URI’s beach day which last year had to be taken away because of how much it escalated. This year, it was successfully reinstated with a lot of effort to make it that way. This event is not similar at all to something like that. The idea is that it’s more fun, people are registering beforehand, it’s almost treated like a 5K. I’ve talked to my director of Greek life about this and he doesn’t see it as an issue either. For the most part, we just have to trust that until [the plunge] gets into place and becomes a thing. To me, I don’t see that as being an issue, that people would be pregaming for an event of this sort.”
Lawler, continuing the good-natured exchange, again mentioned that the town has in the past had some difficulty with local URI fraternity events, and asked if any non-student from the University would be there to help coordinate the event. Dumas mentioned that Greek leaders often run similar events and stated that Dr. Stephen J. Simo, URI Assistant Dean of Students and Head of Greek Life at the University, would be present on the day of the plunge. Lawler then asked Dumas if the fraternity had ever been cited by the University, the fraternity president said the organization does not have a house and has been in good standing with the University since the fraternity’s inception in 2015.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if the [Narragansett] Beach Manager didn’t swing by during the event and check-in to make sure that all policies and procedures that we need to have in place will be abided by that day,” said Michelle Kershaw of Narragansett Parks and Recreation.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved the plunge to take place on Feb. 23, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
