Narragansett Town Council approves 60-day emergency moratorium
NARRAGANSETT – Those looking to start construction on a new home or business will have to wait, as the town council on Monday unanimously passed a 60-day emergency moratorium on all new building permits in town. Originally proposed as a temporary ban on all construction, the proposal was amended down before being approved unanimously by all council members.
The stated goal from the town is to use the time to draft an ordinance that will address the overdevelopment of four-plus bedroom homes within residential neighborhoods that are billed as single-family dwellings and then used for commercial enterprises, such as renting to students.
Proposed by councilor Rick Lema, the original motion sought a moratorium on “building and development.” The emergency move is expressly allowed in the Town Charter, specifically Section 2-1-9, “Ordinances.”
“In an emergency affecting the public peace, health, safety, comfort and welfare of the inhabitants of the town and for protection of persons and property, the town council by an affirmative vote of three members may adopt, on the day of its introduction, an ordinance containing a declaration of emergency which shall take effect upon its passage,” the town charter reads. “The nature of the emergency shall be specifically stated in the ordinance and such declaration shall be conclusive as to the existence of such an emergency. Every emergency ordinance shall automatically stand repealed as of the sixty-first day following the date on which it was adopted; but this shall not prevent reenactment of the ordinance in the manner specified in this section if the emergency still exists.”
In his proposal, Lema noted multiple departments in town had expressed concern about the growing number of four-plus bedroom homes being constructed in Narragansett. At a council meeting earlier this month, the council heard from a resident of Eastward Look who strongly opposed the looming erection of two eight-bedroom homes in the neighborhood by an out-of-state developer. After public comment, many residents voiced support and echoed the concerns.
The issue is a complicated one. Narragansett is the temporary home of many students from the University of Rhode Island throughout the school year, and for decades, residents of quiet neighborhoods have had to co-exist with the student way of life, which often includes loud parties, disorderly behavior and an abundance of cars tightly parked on lawns. Though many residents have testified that students are generally reasonable and accommodating when things get out of hand, and many local efforts have sought to unite residents and students, the town in 2016 passed a long-debated “no more than four” ordinance, which would prohibit more than four unrelated persons from occupying a dwelling together. However, a Narragansett municipal court judge dismissed the move, calling it “unconstitutional” the following year, effectively killing off any chance of the new law being enforced.
Since then, conversion of homes into “defacto dormitories,” as some have dubbed the developments, has only increased, according to residents. Real estate professionals have seized on the market, and the town often sees single-family dwellings converted into a four-plus bedroom status, all of which are then rented out to students for profit. The tactic is typically more lucrative than renting to a single family or selling the property outright.
The council addressed the extremity of the moratorium, with councilor Jesse Pugh noting a temporary ban on permitting was not unheard of.
“I know it can seem to some people like this is an extreme measure,” he began. “It is something that is fairly common if you look around the country, and even in Rhode Island. Newport just did a six-month moratorium on new development in the north end uptown. Montgomery, a town in Maryland, did a one-year moratorium on all residential building. Towns in South Carolina did something similar, multiple towns in Florida have also done this.”
“These developments aren’t really residential, they are more like commercial ventures,” said Pugh, echoing the sentiment of the motion’s supplementary materials brought forward by Lema. “It is a way to get to a permanent solution.”
According to town manager James Tierney, the Town of Narragansett passed a similar temporary ban in 1987 to address the overdevelopment of condominiums in town.
Councilor Patrick Murray advocated for “whittling down” the proposal to address those who were about to apply for permits for legitimate single-family dwellings by adding language that would specifically place the moratorium on any dwellings boasting four bedrooms or more. In response, town solicitor Mark Davis highlighted the complexity of the topic and spoke to the tough decision before the council.
“We’ve talked about this a lot,” he began. “It’s a very complicated issue. We have a rooming house ordinance, it doesn’t address the problem. We have a boarding house ordinance, it doesn’t address the problem. We have parking [ordinances], they don’t address the problem. There is no effective way to enforce it at this point. Simply, there is no enforcement ability on the town’s part.”
“[If passed], there are going to be people here that spoke out that will be affected,” Davis added. “There’s no easy solution here.”
Many residents and members of the public testified against the moratorium, mentioning that even a temporary ban could bring about lawsuits against the town.
“We all sympathize with the gentleman who came before us at the last town council meeting and begged you to put a stop to the construction of these mega houses, built with the intent of renting to as many as eight unrelated students with all their guests and cars,” said resident Carlene Towne before sharing an anecdote of recently seeing 18 cars parked on the lawn of a neighboring home. “It was rented to someone who was conducting business meetings, training people in what I think is called a ‘pyramid business’ for selling essential oils at home parties, like Tupperware parties.”
“Although I sympathize with anyone dealing with the intrusive nature of these one-to two-night rentals, or even the entire semester rentals by URI students in family neighborhoods, I don’t believe the town needs to enact a moratorium on new development,” she continued. “I think the town needs to enforce the laws to prevent these eight-bedroom rooming houses, constructed with building permits for a one-family unit, from being erected in residential neighborhoods. If you want to make a new law, I think it should be that anyone who violates the zoning laws should not get a slap on the wrist, but should be fined well over and above any income derived from the illegal use of that property. I understand your position on this and I agree but I think there might be some problems and some unnecessary hardship on people who have legitimate reasons to build at this time.”
Towne’s prediction came true when Bob Chartrand of Massachusetts took to the podium.
“I could be severely punished by this [moratorium],” he said. “I am building a single-family, three-bedroom, three-bathroom [in Narragansett]. I am days away from submitting all my paperwork for a permit. In my neighborhood, you can’t rent anyway. That’s not my goal. My goal is to build my dream house in Narragansett. But there is a potential penalty where if I don’t start soon enough, I could see things as extreme as losing my home. I’ve already closed my construction loan, there are penalties there, there are timeframes for everything.”
“I fully agree with your intention, I’ve seen the issues you’re talking about, but that’s not what I’m doing,” he added. “I wouldn’t want to be in charge of somebody’s financial ruin because of a moratorium on building, and I’m not actually the target of the intent of this motion.”
Chartrand’s sentiments were echoed by the next speaker.
“For three years, I’ve been going back and forth, trying to get a hook up to the sewers which are 18 feet from my property,” said Harry Moore, who owns property in the north end. “I’ve been told ‘no, no, no.’ Now I see there’s an 800 [foot]-plus connection to the Bonnet Shores Beach Club. In one summer, they’re going to use more than I would use in 30 years. I’m retired, I was going to start building my house, and now I’m being told I’m not going to be able to. I don’t understand what’s going on in this town. It’s ‘no, no, no.’”
Moore lingered at the podium for a moment, waiting for a response from the council. When none came, he sighed, “no comment?” and exited.
Resident David Ruede said he had lived next to students and found them to be cooperative and not too disruptive. He said the topic at hand was an “enforcement issue” and did not require the moratorium on new construction permits.
Resident Richard Vangermeersch said those renting property should be taxed at the town’s commercial rate, 140 percent of the residential rate.
Resident Robert Combs also agreed it was an enforcement issue.
“There are measures already in place [to address the issue],” he said. “It’s already there, you just have to enforce it. It’s not a big deal. You’re going to punish a guy who wants to move into town and build a house by putting a moratorium on it? It’s ridiculous. Anytime after they get their permit for say, a three-bedroom house, the building inspector can come back, go into that house, make sure there’s no beds, no closets, no doors that aren’t supposed to be there. It’s as simple as that. If you see 18 cars in a yard, call up the town and report it. It’s already in place. You don’t need anything, I’ve been building houses for 30 years.”
Despite a deep wedge in the town council over a new public library that has led to many split votes this term, the body seemed united on this issue. While deliberating, council president Matthew Mannix, who has faced recent heat from some residents for meeting decorum and obstructing public comment, allowed all who wished to speak to do so. Councilors bounced ideas off one another and work toward a mutually agreeable solution rather than battle along political and majority-minority lines, as has been the case at most council meetings since the 2018 election.
Ultimately, after Murray’s proposed amendment to include language in the pending ordinance that would exempt one to three-bedroom dwelling developments from the moratorium did not receive a second, the council unanimously approved the moratorium on all new building and development permits. Tierney said the pending ordinance would be town staff’s “top priority” during the 60-day ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.