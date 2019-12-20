SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Members of the town council and the school committee sat down for a joint meeting on Monday night to discuss the upcoming budget season. It was the first of many meetings together before a final budget will be adopted in the spring.
Unlike years past, when budget conversations have been tense and difficult, often pitting municipal needs against those of the schools, both bodies are hoping for a more collaborative relationship. This year, a school budget subcommittee is already looking at high-cost expenses and revenue more in-depth and is also bringing Town Council President Abel Collins into the process.
School committee member Emily Cummiskey, who is also currently sitting on the budget subcommittee, praised this collaborative approach, rather than holding onto an “us versus them” mentality.
“We all on the school committee side also need to have safe roads, we also need to be able to call the EMT in the middle of the night,” she said. “These are priorities for all of us to consider.”
Balancing the needs of the school with the town’s municipal needs has become increasingly difficult over the past decade, due to a steady decline in state aid. As Chief Financial Officer Maryanne Crawford noted to the subcommittee last week, the bulk of each property tax transfer to the schools has mostly only covered the drop in aid.
“We’ve basically been treading water with the school budget,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said on Monday night.
This coming year, the schools are anticipating another decline in state aid, likely dropping down to $4,599,444 — only a little more than the district’s transportation expenses.
“The state is really only sending about $200,000 more than the cost of our transportation,” Zarnetske said. “That’s about $75 per student — the state is essentially sending no aid to South Kingstown at this point.”
“No aid above the cost of transportation,” he added. “It’s just an amazing statistic.”
Currently, for every dollar of taxpayer money, 73 cents goes to the schools, according to Zarnetske. Twenty-four cents of every dollar goes into the general fund, 2 cents for debt service payments and 1 cent goes towards senior and recreation services.
If the town were to increase the property tax transfer by 4 percent, the maximum allowance under state law, it would cost the average homeowner an additional $215 each year.
While this may not be a huge burden to some families in South Kingstown, others would struggle because of this, he said. By preparing for the budget season in advance and collaborative nature, Zarnetske hopes to keep the budget constrained — especially considering the possibility of costly school facility projects.
At the onset of this budgeting process, superintendent Linda Savastano laid out an overview of each of the schools and the recent star rating they received from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
Moving forward, the district will be focusing on improving student growth and closing achievement gaps. One area South Kingstown struggled with this, in particular, was in special education. One of the things the school budget subcommittee hopes to look into and better understand is the costly per-pupil expense for special education in South Kingstown.
Closing achievement gaps and bolstering student growth doesn’t necessarily mean adding more into the budget, Cummiskey said.
“As our superintendent and administrative teams are taking a deep dive in and peeling back all the layers, relocating our resources, that has the potential to really make real change,” she said. “When closing our gaps it doesn’t mean we’re going to have to add a ton of things on, necessarily, it means we have to move things around so we’re using the resources we do have in the best possible and most efficient way.”
One of the recommendations from school committee member Kate Macinanti on how to drive down costs in the district, and maybe even help to close achievement gaps, was looking into more collaborations and partnerships within the community.
Together, after Savastano had given her presentation to both public bodies, town council and school committee members looked at their joint goals for down the road and immediate objectives for the coming budget cycle.
One of the goals councilwoman Deb Kelso felt should be included on the municipality side was maintaining existing buildings.
“The municipal side has not invested in the buildings the way we should have,” Kelso said. “That now is come to bare. I don’t see how we don’t put that down as a goal so that we don’t ever neglect our buildings the way we did for the past 20 years.”
While the numbers Savastano was able to provide were no way final, only including known expenses such as transportation or the increased health insurance rate, the “budget” did include a 2 percent property tax transfer.
Councilman Rory McEntee raised concerns about the compounding tax rate if school facilities bonds are to pass later down the road. His worries were for young families and others still want to be able to afford to live in South Kingstown.
“We need to take control of our budget while we can before we can’t,” McEntee said. “The compounding effect is real.”
Councilman Bryant Da Cruz cautioned everyone against feeling panic, though, and pointed out the meeting had served its intent so far — bringing everyone together to understand the needs and wants of both the town and the schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.