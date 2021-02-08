NARRAGANSETT – Following up on a motion proposed last month by town council president Jesse Pugh to conduct a search and interview process for the position of town solicitor, the town council Monday night approved in a split vote to enact a six-month probationary period for the current legal counsel of the town, Mark Davis. At the end of the six-month duration, Davis will be subject to review by the council, which will then take action on the future of the position.
“We’re a new council, we have a lot of things to do here,” said councilor Patrick Murray. “And I think Davis and his team are willing to hang in there with us. I think we should give them an opportunity to see if we can work with them. Certain things happened, and I don’t think it was so out of control here. I thought he kept us on the track, kept us moving forward. You may have not liked it, but sometimes the council president doesn’t listen to the legal advice. And it’s not the solicitor’s fault if the previous council president didn’t listen to the advice.”
Davis, who, along with the East Greenwich-based law firm he is a part of, Martineau, Davis & Associates, was appointed to serve as town solicitor in 2017. When working for the previous council, the town solicitor position found itself at odds with a large majority of town residents and minority on the town council that supported a new public library project in the Pier Marketplace. Though a $5.8 million bond referendum for such was widely approved in 2016, the previous council halted the project, despite the outcry from residents and minority council members Pugh and Murray, who wanted to see the project completed and the bond fulfilled. This obstruction from the previous council led to frequent protests at town council meetings and multiple lawsuits filed by residents and grassroots organizations advocating for the project’s completion against the town, which resulted in Davis and other assistant solicitors representing the opposing opinion of the resident groups in numerous court battles.
Specifically, residents in support of the library project have targeted Davis’ role in executive sessions in which the previous council attempted to broker a deal with Connecticut-based developer Carlos Mouta to turn the Pier Marketplace property slated for the library project to a food market. The prior council did not advertise the property for sale on the open market and the deal collapsed upon a memorable amount of public backlash.
“I have been lied to by this solicitor,” said resident Michael Riley, the husband of library board chair Laurie Kelly. “I have been abused by his lack of information and false statements…We tried to sell town property behind closed doors, in secret, without advertising it. When questioned why…in his court filings, Mark Davis said ‘the town council has no fiduciary responsibility to represent the taxpayers of this town.’”
“You have a town solicitor to say right from wrong,” said resident Al Alba. “You have to say, ‘hey, you guys are all wrong. You three are all wrong. We cannot proceed in this fashion.’”
Davis called the public commentary “Interesting” and “always enlightening” before classifying a group of zealous library project supporters.
“My job is to give you legal advice, and if you’re crossing the line, it is my job to advise you,” said Davis. “There’s a small, small subset of library supporters, led by Laurie Kelly’s husband Michael Riley, that I refer to as ‘the library special interest group.’ The library special interest group has proven its willingness to take any and all actions it deems necessary to achieve its goals. Having achieved its top priorities, the library special interest group has moved on to its next objective to remove me from the position of solicitor.”
Davis went on to state the frequent posts by Riley on social media targeting him were “absolute lies.”
“The truth is, the only interactions I had with Carlos were at the lawful direction of the [previous] council,” said Davis.
The current town solicitor also noted that a previous solicitor, Mark McSally, had served in the position for decades without review in counter to some councilors’ statements that part of a new administration’s duties were to appoint town positions. The current council was elected in November and is currently conducting a comprehensive review of all town boards and committees and appointing or reappointing new or old members to each. He asked the council to speak with town department heads and town manager James Tierney regarding his performance when conducting a review.
Pugh stuck up for his original motion to see what other options were available.
“If we do an evaluation of someone, and it’s just them, yes, it would go well,” said Pugh. Anybody who has done a good job would do well in that evaluation. But when you think about the interview process, which is a form of evaluation, you’re doing that evaluation but you’re doing it in a way that you can compare that performance to others that you interview.”
Just before a vote to approve the option of interviewing potential candidates for the solicitor position, Murray proposed an amendment that would establish a six-month probationary period for Davis and his team, followed by a review by the council, which could take further action after such a process if it desired. The amendment was approved in a 3-2 vote with councilors Murray, Ewa Dzwierzynski and Deb Kopech in favor and Pugh and council president pro tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno against.
Riley said the executive session minutes of the previous council regarding the collapsed Mouta deal in which Davis was a part should be unsealed.
Kopech had previously advocated for the original motion of interviewing potential candidates and possibly replacing Davis in the position, but said she voted for the amendment because she understood the value of a performance review for the town solicitor.
