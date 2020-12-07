NARRAGANSETT – The town council recently unanimously approved an earlier start date for a new position within the town’s information (IT) department, citing an increased demand on the department’s services since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new position is officially titled as a Network & Security Administrator and the addition was approved as part of the FY-2021 budget process in the spring.
“We’ve had a huge increase in demand in this department because of what’s gone on since March with the Coronavirus,” said Narragansett Town Council president Matthew Mannix. “We rely greatly on our IT department, so filling this position sooner rather than later is of high importance.”
“Other town departments, other areas have not been as busy during Corona, but we’ve relied on the IT department heavily since St. Patrick’s Day,” Mannix added.
The newly approved start date for the Network & Security Administrator, Caleb Seekell, who prior to the appointment worked part-time within the IT department, is Dec. 1. The original start date for the position was envisioned in the new year. However, councilors, seeing the demand on services connected to IT during the pandemic, wished to move that date forward about a month. The hire represents the first staffing change in 30 years within the IT department, according to town manager James Tierney.
“Based on the needs of the department related to ongoing security projects and software implementations, I request the new hire start date be changed to Dec. 1, 2020,” said IT Department Manager Daniel Holland. “This will have no impact on the budgeted amount already in place within the IT budget, with savings since gained through changes in healthcare and no raises in Local 1033 [one of the town’s labor unions].”
“I think Caleb’s done a great job already and I’m happy to have him on full-time,” said town council president pro tem Jill Lawler.
The FY-2021 budget, discussed in the spring and adopted in early summer, shows an approximate $182,000 line item in full-time wages and $6,000 in annual part-time wages for Narragansett’s IT Department. The total budget for the department is $543,407 in FY-2021.
In other council news, the group, in their last meeting of the term, also unanimously voted to accept a $20,000 reimbursable Department of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness Grant, with councilors thanking Narragansett Fire Chief Scott Partington and Fire Marshal Kevin Tuthill for applying for the federal and state funding. The grant was distributed by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA).
The town applied for the grant to help cover the costs and expenses of planning, revising and updating Narragansett’s Emergency Operations Plan. The federal share of the grant is $10,000 and the local share covers the other half.
In a letter to the town announcing the grant award, RIEMA’s Marc R. Pappas said this year’s awarding of grant monies was more challenging due to more municipalities applying for funding.
The $10,000 grant was made available to the town in October.
The Narragansett Emergency Operations Plan identifies and prioritizes hazards that could affect the community and factors such as history, vulnerability, threat and probability are considered in the planning. These hazards can include hurricanes, severe weather, widespread power failure, hazardous materials incidents, flooding and dam failure, local radiological incidents and earthquakes.
