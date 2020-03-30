SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The council narrowly adopted the preliminary budget on Monday night, out of concerns for economic hardship brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Councilmen Joe Viele and Bryant Da Cruz were unable to vote in favor of adopting the preliminary budget for the coming fiscal year, despite Town Manager Rob Zarnetske’s assurances that the council could make amendments in the future.
“The council is free, at any time, up to the moment that the five of you vote, to change the budget entirely,” Zarnetske said. “There’s nothing about this procedure tonight that locks you into anything.”
His recommendation was that the council adopt the preliminary budget, and later hear more from himself and Finance Director Zachary Saul about the state of state revenues and federal revenues, the state of emergency assistance and the conditions of unemployment.
Adopting the preliminary budget that night would “not commit the town council to continuing on that path” or prevent them from moving in a different direction once better information becomes available in the coming weeks.
Even before the economy took a huge hit, due to community spread of COVID-19 throughout Rhode Island, Viele said he wouldn’t have been able to support the preliminary budget as presented.
Town Councils across the state are expecting to hear from governor Raimondo if there’ll be relief from budget deadlines. Depending on the outcome, this may push back the vote and allow the council to continue evaluating what’s happening
“I still feel very strongly that the municipal side of the budget—our department heads—have done a great job to control spending, and I don’t feel that way on the school side,” Viele said.
The preliminary budget proposes a school fund of $61,856,830, which would be an increase of $819,439, or 0.76 percent, over last year. On the municipal side, a general fund of $27,430,551 is being proposed. This is an increase of $1,370,117, or 5 percent, due to contractual agreements. Most department spending is flat or nominal.
If the council does not make any changes to the budget in the coming weeks, the property tax rate would increase from $14.45 to $14.68, according to Saul. The difference of 23 cents, or 1.6 percent, will cost the average homeowner less than $10 a month, according to Zarnetske.
While Town Council President Abel Collins said this would be a responsible increase during normal times, Viele pointed out that many people will likely be struggling to pay this year’s tax bill. Local business overs, especially restaurant owners, are struggling financially because of the pandemic.
“This has hit every level—the business owner, the cook, the waiter—everyone is dealing with less money,” he said. “We are looking at something now that’s much more dramatic than anyone could have predicted.”
While it’s uncertain how long Rhode Islanders must continue to stay home and distance themselves from others, Viele believes it will take the economy a while to recover from this, after everything is said and done.
Da Cruz shared Viele’s concerns for the local economy and residents of South Kingstown who may be hurting financially. The council should be working to cut down expenses wherever possible, he said.
“Even though it’s a preliminary budget, I think we have to assume that it’s going to be different, and what I’d like to see is a freeze on the municipal side and the school side,” Da Cruz said.
He voiced support for level funding at this time, though Zarnetske did point out that contractual agreements in the budget meant that layoffs would be necessary to make this happen.
“I’m looking for everyone to be in this together and to make sacrifices where needed, so that we protect as many jobs as we possibly can,” Da Cruz said.
Although there were a handful of public comments, either shared over the telephone conference line or submitted as written material, a common thread of concern was school spending that the Stage II Necessity of Schools Construction application – which proposed that the high school be relocated to Curtis Corner.
Several community members also expressed their concern and frustration regarding the public being able to fully participate in remote meetings—after experiencing technical difficulties—especially with the telephone conference line.
Although the council was able to muddle through and make adjustments so everyone could hear during the last meeting, by the time the budget hearings are held on April 15 and 16, Zarnetske hopes to have any technical difficulties squared away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.