SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Hundreds of hands have been hard at work this past week in an effort to help serve local veterans in need.
The pandemic has uprooted many traditions over the past seven months, but social distancing guidelines and economic hardships have created huge barriers to fundraising for local non-profits, like VFW Post 916.
Among this year’s long list of cancel events is the post’s annual poppy drive, which between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day Weekends, was able to raise as much $8,000 for local veteran’s in need.
“I was terrified going into this year,” VFW Post 916 Commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick admitted. With so many people out of work because of the pandemic, he feared that the demand for assistance would be even higher, “especially as we approach Christmas.”
Thankfully, funds from the Buddy Poppy Program, which provides compensation to posts that assemble the poppies, will be added to the local emergency relief fund. Between now and Nov. 9, however, the post and its league of volunteers must assemble 300,000 poppies in order to receive the $3,000 in emergency relief funds.
VFW Jr. Vice Commander in Chief Tim Borland said it’s critically important that local posts stay “motivated in the assembly of poppies, since our VA hospitals at this unfortunate time cannot assemble them.”
“Not only do the local VFW Posts throughout the world make money off of donations when they hand out the poppy but they also are being paid to help assemble them this year, all of which goes into their Relief Funds,” Borland explained.
The VFW has been distributing Buddy Poppies for nearly 100 years, and they’re meant to be replica of the poppies that grow between the crosses and gravestones in Flanders Field
According to Patrick, there are just shy of 2,000 local veterans between Narragansett and South Kingstown, and emergency relief funds can be used to help those who are struggling or have fallen on tough times. Whether it’s helping to replace an elder veteran’s furnace or roof, or helping veteran’s and their families celebrate the holidays, the funds are hugely beneficial.
“This is going to go a long way,” Patrick said. “It really supports what our mission is, and that’s to support local veterans.”
Community members have been quick to answer the call for assistance, and already, the post has been able to complete more than 130,000 poppies, according to Patrick. Honors students looking for community service hours at the three local high schools — South Kingstown, Narragansett and Prout — have been a huge help, along with the Boy Scout and the Cub Scouts.
Some students have already finished assembling their kits of 1,000 poppies and have come back for more, which is impressive considering it takes about an hour to assemble 100 Buddy Poppies.
“They’re wanting to help, and that’s a really heartwarming thing for me,” Patrick said. “Between the honors students and the scouting organizations, they’ve really saved the day.”
Students aren’t the only one helping out, though. All age groups are pitching in to help the post receive these additional relief funds, according to Patrick, and he’s been blown away by the overwhelming help and support.
“I never know when someone walks through the door to pick up poppies if they’ll be a teenager or in their 80s,” Patrick said. “The very first volunteer we had was 92 years old.”
There’s still a lot of poppies to be made, though, and the post is ready and willing to accept any help it can get. If you are interested in helping, you can call (401) 789-0150 or stop by the post at 155 High St. in Wakefield between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For students or those with minor legal infractions, the post is also able to offer community service hours.
Patrick said he hopes to get all the remaining kits out this weekend so that volunteers will have two weeks to work on assembling their Buddy Poppies.
