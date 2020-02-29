SOUTH KINGSTOWN – What was meant to be a two-hour visioning workshop session, part panel discussion and part brainstorming session, instead became an opportunity for the community to bring questions.
The cafeteria at South Kingstown High School was filled with community members on Saturday afternoon who had been welcomed to come share their ideas and “discuss the values, needs, and opportunities to guide future redevelopment of the property” at Columbia Street.
If current plans come to fruition, rather than renovate the existing high school, the district looks to relocate to Curtis Corner Middle School. Building out an addition there, and renovating part of the existing space, Superintendent Linda Savastano said, would create a better learning environment with more flexibility.
“While this is a beautiful facility with very strong, very strong bones, we know that we need the flexibility for those multipurpose instructional education spaces,” she said after presenting community members with examples of 21st Century learning spaces.
Although the district has been studying the possibility of this option for a few months now, the school committee’s recent decision to change the focus of its Necessity of School Construction Stage II application has deepened the question of what to do with Columbia Street.
“There are no perfect answers in public policy arenas,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said. “There’s never going to be the best building for educational purposes and the right price for everybody in town. It’s always optimizing our options. It’s finding the best, imperfect solution to complex problems.”
Zarnetske sees his role as making sure the right questions are asked, and that the questions help the community strike a balance moving forward.
Rather than sitting down in small groups to discuss possible options for repurposing Columbia Street, if the Rhode Island Department of Education and a bond referendum allows for the relocation to Curtis Corner, residents brought forward questions and concerns instead. The two-hour meeting ran closer to three.
One of the biggest concerns raised by residents at the meeting was the cost to taxpayers.
“This is a big project,” Zarnetske said. “People have rightfully described this as the biggest project the town has ever undertaken.”
It’s a complex undertaking for the community, he said, and it’s not a question of whether the town can afford it, but can the residents?
The addition and renovation at Curtis Corner are expected to run $62 million. Other needed improvements at the elementary and middle school level bring the school bond referendum question to $85 million, though.
The debt service payment for such a sizable project, Zarnetske said, will cost the average household $250 more per year over the next 20 years. During this time, it’s crucial that other costs are kept in line, he said.
Community member Roberta Mulholland expressed concern while posing several questions to Zarnetske and Savastanos. While some may be able to shoulder the burden of an additional $250, to some, $250 is a lot of money, she said. The number also doesn’t capture what will happen if operating costs continue to rise.
“When this comes out in the paper and it says $250, it’s very simplistic, and it doesn’t address the real concerns of the taxpayers,” Mulholland said.
Zarnetske acknowledged her point, stating that if taxes increase with inflation and raise by 2 percent each year for six years, residents will be paying $800 more a year in taxes. This, coupled with the debt service payment, could raise the cost to taxpayers by $1,000 more, six years from now.
In addition to questions and concerns of cost, several community members also questioned how the town could go back on land use restrictions that allowed them to build a high school on Columbia Street in the first place.
The first land use restriction came from an 1880 will, which left part of the land that South Kingstown High School stands on to be used for a school. Another will from 1946 left additional land for a school.
The open fields next to the high school, however, can not be used for development. That space comes with an easement from the National Park Service. Similar to the Town Farm Park space, South Kingstown took a grant from the Land and Water Conservation in agreement to keep the space open.
Because the Rhode Island General Assembly ruled in 1981 that all deed restrictions that existed before 1953 were extinguished, according to the town solicitor, meaning the town is no longer bound to them. Any restriction recorded after this, he noted, has a maximum life span of 30 years.
Although the town may be able to go back on this, multiple community members questioned if this may deter other residents from generously donating land to the town in the future.
Given that the meeting became devoted to answering community members’ questions, Planning Director Kaela Gray will be organizing another meeting to look at possible alternatives for Columbia Street.
