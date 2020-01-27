SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The school building committee is recommending that plans for a high school at the Curtis Corner site continue moving forward.
Although the decision is ultimately in the hands of the school committee, the vast majority of the building committee agreed that relocating the high school made the best sense for the community.
“This project has the greatest potential, in my view, of success, because it’s the most flexible, given the constraints the community is dealing with,” town manager Robert Zarnetske said. “I think this is the right project.”
Earlier this month, members of the building committee got a first peek at what a high school at Curtis Corner might look like. The plans, as presented by RGB Architects Associate Principal Tracy Donnelly, would more than double the existing Curtis Corner Middle School in size.
Rather than building up, the addition onto Curtis Corner would sprawl out.
Though a few members of the community expressed appreciation for the design, and the idea of the high school taking on a community center feel where residents would gather to walk the track or use the fields, not everyone was in favor of the designs.
Recreation Commission Chair David J. Palazzetti was strongly opposed to a single-story high school. Having served as the Director of Facilities and Operations at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus for the past seven years, he knows “a couple of things about maintaining and operating academic buildings,”
“From my perspective, this particular high school design will have an exceptionally high operating cost throughout its entire life cycle — affecting school budgets, and thus our local taxes, for decades,” Palazzetti said.
In addition to the high operational costs of the current design poses, he also pointed out that the plans for additional parking at this site would be placed right in the middle of the disc golf course.
“You just cut it right in half and paved over the entire thing,” Palazzetti said. “That is not acceptable to the Parks Department.”
If the high school were to be relocated, rather than just renovated, he recommended tearing down the existing structure and building new.
Zarnetske agreed that Palazzetti made excellent points with regard to the long-term operational costs of any structure, acknowledging that it would be wiser to build up or tear down and build new. However, neither of these options are affordable for the town.
Especially considering the constraints of the Columbia Street location — a site that cannot be expanded and with sports fields that cannot be improved — Zarnetske believes Curtis Corner to be the better option.
Neither site is entirely perfect, however.
While discussing the addition and renovation budget, or order of magnitude, with RGB Architects and Peregrine, Zarnetske repeatedly expressed concerns about the contingency budget, unexpected expenses and the possibility of being left with a half-completed high school.
RGB Architect’s Managing Principal David DeQuattro said he was aware of how much money this project is, but that there are contingencies budgets and processes put in place with these types of projects to ensure that communities aren’t left with half a school.
“Don’t be frightened by the price, because they’re only going to go up,” DeQuattro said.
Although things may change as the building committee continues to work on the Necessity of Schools Stage II application, the committee and the town will have more information and concrete numbers with time.
“There’s really no great options for us,” Zarnetske said. “My sense is that this site, this project as it’s been described here tonight, is the most flexible we’ve seen in two years of discussion.”
“Because it’s the most flexible, it has the greatest probability of success,” he added. “I’m nervous as all get-out about the order of magnitude budget. I would love to have a better sense of where the numbers are, but I appreciate that we’re not at that point.”
If money weren’t a concern, School Building Committee Chair and Councilman Bryant Da Cruz said he’d be completely in favor of building a new, more efficient high school as Palazzetti suggested.
“Whatever we’re going to raise taxes by, it’s going to affect the entire town,” Da Cruz said. “There are people who can’t afford to maintain their own homes right now, but they’re going to have to pay more in taxes.”
“You have to think about the children in our schools, they are our future and we want to make sure they have the best facilities and the best potential educational outcome, but at the same time, we have an entire town of folks to consider,” he added.
Members of the school building committee voted 11-2 to recommend moving forward with relocating the high school to Curtis Corner. The committee’s recommendation will come before the school committee next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.