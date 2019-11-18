SK building committee to focus energy on feasibility of Curtis Corner option
SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- The school building committee will be taking a deep dive into studying the feasibility of moving the high school to Curtis Corner. The school committee gave the green light to this option on Tuesday night with their vote to suspend current renovation plans to the Columbia Street high school that were already underway.
The previously unconsidered option was first presented by Superintendent Linda Savastano on Oct. 28, knowing that it would “blow up our plan,” and cause the entire community to question the direction they were heading in.
“Again, I’m saying to folks ‘I have the questions, I don’t have the answer,’” Savastano said at Tuesday night’s school committee meeting. “I feel like it was a fair question to ask. Could we look at Curtis Corner with an addition, and have it turned into our high school? I don’t know.”
Both school committee member Jacy Northup and Savastano stressed that “Stage 2 is about trying every possible option,” and knowing with assurance that the community is moving in the right direction.
Having RGB Architects and the Peregrine Group turn their focus entirely to the feasibly of moving the high school to Curtis Corner, rather than continuing with plans to renovate the building on Columbia Street, will force the school building committee to push out the deadline for its Stage 2 Necessity of Schools application to the Rhode Island Department of Education. Rather than submitting this February, the application will likely be submitted sometime this summer, Savastano said.
The only way the building committee would be able to meet this deadline, she said, is if they ignored the possibility of expanding out Curtis Corner. In her mind, and the minds of most other school committee members, it made more sense to focus all energy on one plan, rather than “being in two lanes at once,” as School Committee Chair Stephanie Canter put it.
“I would definitely like to see us suspending the focus on the Columbia Street high school component,” Canter said. “Mainly because I know just from discussions with Linda that she’s spent an incredible amount of time digging into the information.”
School committee member Emily Cummiskey also agreed that the building committee should suspend the renovation plans of the Columbia Street high school to focus entirely on the feasibility of moving the high school to Curtis Corner.
“I think it’s not very responsible of us financially to be continuing on to spend money looking into two plans,” Cummiskey said. “I think that it’s the right thing to do–focus and do a deep dive into the Curtis Corner plan, as it was presented by the superintendent.”
“To me, it makes sense to move in that direction,” she added.
Her remarks were echoed by school committee member Kate McMahon Macinanti, who said she’d rather see the committees “take the time” to fully vet the possibility and not split their time between multiple possibilities.
“It makes more sense to have everyone focus for a shorter period of time, put everyone on it and really get into the weeds with it,” Macinanti said.
She also added that she’d hoped Northup, who also sits on the school building committee, would have spoken in support of this option at the past building committee meeting last week. Northup, who does, in fact, agree with the suspension of plans at Columbia Street, said she did not feel comfortable speaking for everyone at the table.
“This time we agree, but very often we don’t all agree,” Northup said. “We are a body of seven. I might be the voice of the back-and-forth and carry information, being the voice of the school at the table, but I don’t feel comfortable making decisions or blanket statements for us as a whole committee.”
School committee member Michelle Brousseau did cast the single dissenting vote against the suspension of plans at Columbia Street, however. She raised concerns about what kind of effects moving to Curtis Corner could have on traffic patterns, whether or not there would be enough parking for teachers and students, and what would happen if the study determined the move wouldn’t be feasible.
In addition to approving the suspension of renovation plans at Columbia Street, the school committee also authorized Savastano to “enter into contracts up to $42,000 for the purpose of investigating the feasibility of renovating the existing Curtis Corner Middle School and building an addition to the building for the purposes of converting the building to a high school.”
