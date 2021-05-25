Members hope to see a survey go out to entire community for feedback
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — In the weeks following the results of the special election, members of the school building committee have been searching for a path forward.
That path, they’ve decided, needs to be determined by the school committee. There was unanimous agreement on Tuesday evening that a recommendation be made to the school committee, encouraging the undertaking of a community-wide feedback survey.
That survey, in all hopes, will help define a path forward, while also looking back at what went wrong the first time around.
“As we all know, the bond did not pass by quite a large margin,” School Building Committee Chair Melissa Towle stated at the opening of Tuesday’s meeting. “We need to have a conversation on how we gather feedback from the community on why they voted the way they did.”
She stressed the importance of hearing everyone’s thoughts, ideas and concerns on the matter, in order to find that best path forward.
Earlier this month, thousands of community members made their voices heard in the special election deciding whether or not to authorize the $85 million in bond spending to fund the school facilities plan. The plan itself had many moving parts and called for many updates within the school, though the question of whether or not to relocate the high school to Curtis Corner became the most hotly debated element.
The results of that special election overwhelmingly came out against the facilities plan, with more than 70 percent of voters moving to reject it.
The suggestion for a community-wide feedback survey came from Town Council President Abel Collins, which he agreed would be important to both better understand what happened, and where the committee should look next.
School committee member Kate Macinanti pointed out that a past survey wasn’t received well, and that for this survey to be a success, they would need to find a new way to engage — especially given the number of anecdotal reasons she’s heard community members provide for voting against the plan.
“Was it because it was Columbia Street? Was it because it was Curtis Corner? Was it because of whatever else was going on? I think there’s a lot of reasons why,” she said.
She believes a survey will be beneficial as long as it’s statistical in nature, though she also thinks there should be in-person opportunities for community conversation, allowing everyone to speak their minds. She stressed that this should be a multi-leveled approach, and that the school building committee actually needs to listen to them.
“I also feel that there are different facets of the community that may have different concerns, suggestions or comments,” Towle said. “Whether its parents versus folks in neighborhoods that may have been impacted, versus our senior citizen community and small business owners.”
“I think different facets of the community will have different perspectives,” she added, “and keeping those things in mind could be helpful.”
School Committee Chair Emily Cummiskey also supported the idea of a survey, which ideally, she hopes would reach every home in South Kingstown, and as many residents as possible. She echoed Macinanti’s points that this survey should be better conceived, and provide them with clear data to work with.
“I think something other than a GoogleDoc where people could enter things more than one time, or that you don’t have to have access to a computer — I think we need to be careful that we’re asking and reaching our entire community,” she said.
While not everyone will choose to participate, Cummiskey felt strongly that everyone should have the chance.
Councilwoman Deb Kelso questioned what would happen to this information, however, and the intent of surveying the community on what went wrong.
“We can have assumptions for why the bond failed, and failed so dramatically, but I, personally, would like to know tangibles,” Macinanti said. “And on a consistent basis, because if I talk to a business owner I’m going to get one reason, and if I talk to a mom I’m going to get a different reason, and if I talk to a senior citizen, I’m going to get a completely different reason. There may be connections through them all, but at the end of the day, it’s a multifaceted situation.”
In addition to wanting to know why community members weren’t in favor of the direction they were headed, Macinanti also hopes to learn what direction the community wants the school building committee to go next.
“I know it’s very difficult, because we have a huge community with all these different voices, so we can’t make every single person happy,” she added. “But at the same time, I think one of our biggest missteps [during the legacy planning stages...] was what was done with the information.”
Kelso expressed doubts in the value of such a survey, however, and if such an undertaking were to be made, she stressed they not waste time aiming their information collection efforts on what didn’t work, but “what will work.” The school committee, Kelso said, is responsible for setting the goals of this facilities project going forward.
“Once the school committee chooses to redefine the goal, or not, then the questions should be asked,” Kelso said. “Let’s find out what will work, not why it didn’t.”
Collins agreed that they needed to be forward looking, and learn if there’s even support for going back to the beginning of the long process that is school facility planning, but he also feels it’s important to learn what went wrong this time around.
Cummiskey agreed with Collins that the district needs to look back before they can begin forward, while also echoing Kelso’s point about the need for a clearly defined goal.
“What problems are we as a community trying to solve? Because I really think, from the beginning, that was kind of messy,” Cummiskey said. “Some people had the goal to save operationally. Other people had the goal of trying to update our broken buildings. Other people had the goal of trying to change the way education is delivered.”
“I think we need to find out from the community what the goals are, if we were to move forward and start again,” she added. “I agree with Abel [Collins], we need to find out if there’s an appetite to start over again, and what would people like to see.”
There’s a clear need to fix the buildings, find operational savings and modernize the delivery of education, according to Cummiskey, but feedback from the community will hopefully tell the school committee where to focus its efforts.
Macinanti pointed out that whether or not there’s an appetite there, there are still real deficiencies and needs within the schools that must be addressed.
“There’s going to be some sort of project that we have to go forward with,” Macinanti said. “It’s a matter of , ‘how in depth is that project going to be?’ It’s not really, ‘are we going to do anything?’”
“There’s going to be a project,” she reiterated. “It’s, ‘to what scale?’ and, ‘what is it going to look like?’ Because we have buildings that need work, that we have to do no matter what. It really does come down to defining what that will look like.”
If the school committee embraces their recommendation and moves forward with a community-wide survey, Towle believes knowing where the community’s values lie — whether that means consolidating the middle school, finding operational savings or revamping Columbia Street — they’ll better know where to focus their efforts.
“We certainly don’t want to spin our wheels, and I think we certainly don’t want to waste our time, when perhaps we could get answers in this survey that could help us choose a direction,” she said. “And make sure we really are listening to folks’ feedback about how the process could be different moving forward, in whatever capacity that might be.”
She saw Kelso’s point about not wanting the sole focus of the survey to be all about what went wrong last time around, but believes looking back might be an essential piece of moving forward.
“Sometimes that’s not always the best method forward, but I do think taking time to reflect on this is important, because this has been a long process, to get where we are today,” Towle said. “A lot has happened and a lot has changed.”
Other topics of discussion that evening included moving forward with a new architectural firm, as well as future appointments of community members to the school building committee. Last week, the council decided to hold off on appointments after recording a new wave of applicants they’ve yet to interview.
Towle understood the desire to make the school building committee as strong as possible, but said she doesn’t want to see the council hold off too long and prevent them all from actually moving forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.