SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The school building committee has begun to talk in more detail around community engagement following a vote to engage a communications firm, but concern and frustration still surrounds the prospect.
Last week, the school committee granted a $47,000 contract to Horan Communications — a firm which specialized in K-12 public relations. In the same meeting, the school committee also voted to renew its contract extensions with RGB Architects and the Peregrine Group.
Although public comment regarding the utilization of such a firm has bred concern from community members about taxpayer dollars being used to help to sell the project, Founder and Managing Partner Christopher M. Horan said his top priority is creating crystal clear messaging.
Apart from everyone getting on the same page regarding messaging, and determining the vehicles to deliver those messages, be it websites, social media posts, mailers and the like, a key, critical part of the work is hearing back from the community.
“How do we find out what’s on the minds of all the residents and voters? Parents? Students? Educators?” Horan asked. “About what in this proposal they understand or don’t understand? What questions do they have? What concerns do they have? What ideas do they have?”
Due to time constraints, Horan noted that the committee is looking for feedback on its current design rather than a blank slate. Information and clarity around how the school building committee arrived at its current plans are important, Horan said, and they need to be transparent about the rationale to relocate.
School committee member Jacy Northup had expressed relief to hear that this wasn’t marketing the project as yes or no, but getting out the facts. Town Director of Administrative Services Aimee Reiner, however, expressed concern over how little the community would actually be able to engage in the project.
“I know community engagement has been something a lot of folks have been talking a lot about, and I do think it’s important to, certainly, make the community aware of the current project scope and cost, but I can’t let the meeting go by without saying that one of the concerns that prompted the call for community engagement and feedback is that the current iteration of the project is very, very different that when we started,” Reiner said.
Although projects evolve, current designs are very different from what they were prior to the pandemic, according to Reiner.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Many people in our community are not aware of the current project scope and project cost,” she said, noting that the stresses of the pandemic may be preventing many community members from engaging.
“We’re putting forth the largest project and spending plan this community has ever seen, and it’s a huge shift in our schools,” she added. “We’re doing this when folks aren’t able to pay attention.”
For those who do have the ability to engage, Reiner commented that the committee is providing very little time and very little opportunity to influence the outcome. If the Stage II Necessity of School Construction application is going to get sent to the Rhode Island Department of Education in February, comments and suggestions that would majorly alter the plans can’t really be taken into account.
She argued that the current timeline only lends itself to two options; either full steam ahead if the community supports the current project’s scope and cost, or asking a bond question of the community that doesn’t stand a good chance of passing. Engagement in November and December for something that’s going to be submitted early February isn’t enough time, she said.
“I feel like I’m the skunk at the picnic, but I am concerned,” Reiner said. “I’m trying to plead the case for community engagement.”
“I’m disappointed to see that this was the outcome,” she added.
When asked by Town Manager Robert Zarnetske about what she would like to see done differently, Reiner said she wished the committee had started meaningful community engagement months ago. As Zarnetske stated earlier during the course of the meeting, the committee no longer has the luxury of extra time.
“We have a great community,” she said. “They want to give their feedback, they want to be engaged. But right now, that’s very, very difficult.”
Although Town Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz believes Curtis Corner to be the best location for the high school, he said “that there are definitely people in our community who feel like they didn’t have a chance to object to that or come up with some other ideas.”
“They don’t really understand why we’re not rebuilding at Columbia Street,” Da Cruz said. “I think they felt like they were going to have the opportunity to share their concerns, but at the end of the day, at this point, in my opinion, there’s no going back to Columbia Street and still submitting for February.”
School committee member Kate Macinanti agreed that Reiner’s comments needed to be made, stating that she’d also been hoping for more community engagement. The only real path she sees, however, is forward.
“Our only other option right now is to stop,” Macinanti said.
If they proceed forward and submit to RIDE in February as planned, subject to RIDE approval, the community “really gets to give feedback” on the bond question.
“At this stage in the game, we either say we’re doing nothing or we move forward and the community gets to say ‘we’re in’ or ‘we’re out,’” she said. “At this stage of it all, that’s the only option I can see.”
“It’s unfortunate that this is where we’re at,” she added, “that we don’t have a solid feel for it.”
This is exactly the kind of situation Reiner was hoping to avoid, though — “waiting until the people can speak about the bond referendum.”
“I would love to know, going into a bond referendum, that the vast majority of the community support project scope and project cost,” she said. “I wish we could have been able to accomplish that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.