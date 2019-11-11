SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Members of the School Building Committee are looking for approval from the School Committee to investigate the feasibility of renovating the existing Curtis Corner Middle School.
The resolution that passed on Wednesday morning asked members of the South Kingstown School Committee to authorize Superintendent Linda Savastano to enter into contracts up to $42,000, that will look at the feasibility of building an addition onto Curtis Corner Middle School for the purpose of converting the building to a High School.
The idea of renovating Curtis Corner, rather than rehabbing the current high school, was first proposed by Savastano at the school committee’s Monday, Oct. 28 meeting.
“It would, I know, blow up our plan,” Savastano said that night.
In the meantime, while the feasibility of this previously unconsidered option is explored, the school building committee will also be looking for guidance on how to proceed forward with its Stage 2 Necessity of School Construction application to the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE).
“The one remaining question is if we’ll be pursuing a dual path,” Town Manager Robert Zarnetske said in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon.
Members of the school building committee want to know “whether or not to suspend the Columbia Street High School component” of their application to RIDE.
The resolution from the school building committee acknowledged that “continuing work on the Columbia Street High School component simultaneously with investigating the feasibility of renovating the existing Curtis Corner Middle School and building an addition to the building for the purposes of converting the building to a High School will lead to a failure to meet the February 2020 deadline for the entire Stage 2 application, with the next submission deadline being September 2020.”
Members of the school building committee discussed these possibilities at some length, according to Zarnetske, but of course, will follow whatever direction the school committee decides upon at its next meeting.
Before Savastano opened the door to this new possibility, the previous plan and course of action had been to make updates to the elementary schools, rehab the Columbia Street high school and build out an addition to Broad Rock Middle School so the district could close Curtis Corner for good.
“The Broad Rock piece came in largely to demonstrate that we weren’t overbuilding,” Zarnetske said at the school building committee’s Oct. 23 meeting. “We needed to consolidate program. We need to get from two middle schools and four elementary schools, and a high school, to some number less than that, in order to attract the money the state had conditioned on fewer and newer schools.”
By showing that the district isn’t overbuilding and consolidating schools, and other criteria put for by RIDE, the district could be eligible for a 50 percent return rate.
“If we didn’t consolidate, we would not be looking at 50 percent contribution by the state,” he added. “We’d be looking at a number lower than that. Perhaps as low as 35 percent.”
Curtis Corner Middle School is in the worst shape out of all the district’s facility sites, Zarnektske had said on Oct. 23, making it the obvious choice to close.
Earlier plans had also called for the closure of an elementary school, but many members of the community felt it was important to still have four community neighborhood schools. When the current school committee was voted into office, ensuring that Wakefield Elementary would remain open, RGB Applicants went back to the drawing board.
The application was revised in a matter of months and submitted last February, but like the 17 other applications submitted at that time, RIDE “did not like the application in its entirety” and kicked it back with questions about “some of the numbers and the estimates,” Zarnetske had said.
Once Savastano came on board with the district at the end of the summer, the building committee decided that it was best not to rush through the application and pushed it out to a February deadline.
Town Councilman and School Building Committee Chair Bryant Da Cruz had noted that this pushed-back deadline will also mean the bond question will appear in the general election, as opposed to a special election.
Now, the application could potentially be pushed back to September.
