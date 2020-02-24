Moving South Kingstown High School to Curtis Corner could displace field
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Recreation Commission looked over renderings of the high school’s possible relocation on Tuesday night, which would displace a small field at the Curtis Corner site.
The conceptual site plan, which calls for renovations and an addition to the existing Curtis Corner Middle School, would also create an additional entrance on South Road. In order to allow for on-site parking, Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy also pointed out that a parking lot would go in place of a small, spare field behind South Road School, now used for soccer.
Recreation Commission Treasure Mark Noble, who was aware of the plans before Murphy brought it to the attention of the entire body, was quick to point out that this would also interfere with a number of the disc golf course holes.
One of the numerous faults that Recreation Commission Chairperson David Palazzetti finds with the current plans, which he has stated before the school building committee and the school committee, is that cost estimates “did not include any additional money to offset the damages to this department, in terms of renewing the disc golf course, in terms of replacing that athletic field.”
The cost of fixing the disc golf course and replacing the field, he said, would either fall on the recreation department or the taxpayers.
The plans also call for the relocation of the tennis courts on-site, which multiple commission members expressed apprehension over. Although this was included in the total cost estimate, Secretary Joanne Blessing worries that the easiest place to relocate would be another soccer field “where it’s nice and flat, and that would take up another athletic field.”
If the ledge on the site proves to be difficult, member Will Litvin said, it could bust the entire budget for the project.
Although the efforts of relocating the high school to the Curtis Corner site are being spearheaded by the school building committee and the school committee, Murphy thinks the project has already met a point that “the recreation department, the recreation commission, need to be brought into the discussion, so we can at least be part of this.”
“It’s not just about what the high school is going to look like, it’s about a facility that’s not just for high school students,” Murphy said. “It’s used by the entire community...from toddlers to seniors.”
The Recreation Commission unanimously passed a motion that night, conveying its concerns to the town council about the facilities at the Curtis Corner site.
The motion, at the least, shows that the commission is being thoughtful of what the loss of the field and other changes at the site will mean for the community, Murphy said.
Speaking as a community member, and not the chair of the commission, Palazzetti expressed doubts that the town would ever be able to find a buyer for the Columbia Street facility. If the Rhode Island Department of Education accepts the district’s Stage II Necessity of School Construction application, green lighting the relocation of the high school, the town will be burdened with unloading the building.
“Nobody is going to be able to develop a 1950s, thick, pardoned structure, built as a purpose-built school, on very little land with no parking and a forced park next to you,” Palazzetti said as a community member. “No developer is touching that.”
A community-wide visioning workshop, to be held this Saturday, Feb. 22, in the South Kingstown High School cafeteria, hopes to address possible repurposing of 215 Columbia Street. The two-hour workshop, held from 1 to 3 p.m., will feature a moderated panel discussion with Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano, the town engineer and town solicitor, and Town Manager Robert Zarnetske.
The panel discussion will be followed by interactive small group discussions to identify priorities for the property’s reuse.
Discussion of the Curtis Corner playing fields will continue to appear on the recreation commission’s agenda, per the request of Palazzetti, so that Murphy can keep the body abreast of any new developments.
