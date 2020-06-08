SOUTH KINGSTOWN – This week, as Rhode Island continues to reopen its economy and lift more restrictions, some of the Ocean State’s littlest learns were able to return to the classroom.
Dropping your children off at daycare now means needing to answer a series of health screening questions and having their temperatures taken, but children are excited to be coming back, according to Monsignor Clarke School Principal Arthur Lisi.
“The children were so delighted and excited to come back,” Lisi said of the school’s early learning program. “No one was upset, or wanted to go back to the car.”
The Little Angels Early Learning Program, which welcomes children from 18 to 36 months old, was able to open its doors on Monday after the Rhode Island Department of Human Services approved its 16-page application, according to Lisi. Every teacher has also completed the recommended additional health and safety training.
Following new guidelines and taking every safety precaution, parents dropping off their “little angels” for the day will now bring them up to a health kiosk, rather than through the door. The staff member standing behind the physical plexiglass barrier will ask the parents a series of COVID-19 Screening Tool questions from the Departments of Health and Human Services.
The staff member stationed at the health kiosk will also be taking and recording the child’s temperature every day, according to Lisi.
In the guidelines and regulations form that was sent out to parents, even before detailing the new pickup and drop off procedures, the school stresses that “children should be kept at home if they are not feeling well, have a fever of 100 degrees or more, or if they show evidence of unusual symptoms.”
Children who are sick cannot return to the classroom until they are symptom and/or fever free for at least 72 hours. A parent or guardian will be called to take their child home if they return to school before the 72 hour period expires, and if they have any siblings in the Little Angels program, they must also adhere to the same guidelines.
Once a child passes the health screening in the morning, they’ll apply hand sanitizer with adult supervision before heading into the classroom. Inside the classroom, children will put away their personal belongings before washing their hands again, according to Lisi.
“It’s a ritual,” Lisi said, but the teachers are finding ways to turn the hand washing into a game and making it fun for the students.
Things are working out pretty well, so far, he said during a phone interview on Wednesday. It’s been nice starting out slow, which has made it easy to keep children socially distant from each other and allowed plenty of time to sanitize everything after it’s been used.
Little Angels staff are adhering to an even stricter cleaning and sanitization schedule for all classrooms,bathrooms and playgrounds, and ensure that students wash their hands more frequently throughout the day.
“We only have three kids so far, but we have parents sending children next week, and the following week,” he said.
“It’s a big step for a lot of parents,” he added. “They’re nervous, and we certainly understand that. We’re doing the best we can to provide a secure, safe and healthy environment.”
Some parents are still working from home, some families have older siblings who are home, and others are still a bit nervous and want to see how things go before coming back, Lisi said.
In the classrooms, teachers are wearing masks and face shields, and there are much more health guidelines coming into play, but the staff has been working hard to make sure Monsignor Clarke is still a fun place for little learners.
“I think it’s a very positive and happy experience for everyone,” Lisi said.
At the end of the day when it comes time for pickup, parents are instructed to call the school and wait six feet away from the entryway while wearing a mask. While they wait, a teacher with help their child wash their hands before escorting them outside.
Very similar guidelines and policies have been adopted by other local child care facilities, including the Goddard School in South Kingstown and Dr. Daycare of South County.
