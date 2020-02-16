Contributing Writer
SOUTH KINGSTOWN–From the police who regularly patrol our neighborhoods, to the firefighters that respond to an array of incidents and the emergency medical service teams that care for citizens at every hour, the presence of first responders is noticeable in any community.
Locally, February is recognized as first responders’ month, and South Kingstown native and EMS division Director Craig Stanley has spent 35 years of his life serving the residents of his communities.
Stanley started as a call firefighter in South Kingstown, and then moved to Atlanta at the age of 19 where he became a paramedic firefighter. There, over the course of three decades, he rose through the ranks to become an assistant fire chief. Three years ago, when Stanley and his family moved back to Rhode Island, he was able to take up a position in South Kingstown.
Being able to make a difference in someone’s life and serving the community, he said, is what has kept him invested for so long.
“For us to be able to help somebody, whether it’s somebody having a heart attack or having a stroke, we’re providing great treatment and getting them to the hospital in the right amount of time, and then seeing a positive outcome,” Stanley said. “That’s why we come to work, and that’s why everybody is here, to serve. We’re problem solvers, whatever that may be.”
In his current position, Stanley does mostly administrative work. He normally gets into work around 7:30 every morning, and looks over the calls the station received the day before, focusing on the number of calls, where they were located and if mutual aid was involved. Stanley also contacts the supervisors and crews to see if they need any equipment, as well as attends meetings. He often leaves around 5:30 p.m., but is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In South Kingstown, the EMS division has people starting at the age of 20, and ranging to age 50. Stanley enjoys being able to learn from the younger members on the staff, and noted that they have a different mindset which allows the team to grow and adapt to a younger generation.
“They have fresh minds, and they are able to look at things differently,” he said. “Obviously they are more tech savvy, and the job has definitely moved in that direction. Listening to how they think, they have fresh ideas, and I am very susceptible to that and I think it’s important to be capitalizing on that.”
One initiative that Stanley is heavily encouraging is CPR training for people in the community. He hopes to utilize the local chamber of commerce to advertise CPR training services for local businesses.
“We’re available to assist people, and if you call us, we’ll provide it,” he said. “It takes time to get there, but if we arrive on a scene and somebody has already started CPR, that is a huge impact.”
For Stanley, it is a huge privilege and a big deal for him to serve the community in this capacity.
“It’s incredible feeling to be able to have a part in the future, and it’s a true honor and privilege to come back to my hometown and be able to do this, it feels full circle,” Stanley said. “My goal is that when I leave this job, I’ve left the department in a better position than it was when I started here.”
Nate Barrington, chief of the Kingston Fire District, has also spent a majority of his life serving the residents of South Kingstown. He joined the Kingston fire district in 1978 as a resident firefighter, and became chief in 1991.
Barrington stated that there are stereotypes surrounding volunteer fire departments, but there is a very professional core in Kingston. His district includes the University of Rhode Island’s Kingston campus, and he enjoys working with the students who come through the program.
“We want them to be good human beings, and we want them to be competent,” Barrington said. “We’re looking for folks across the spectrum, and if you look back over the years, what you see are really good human beings who want to give back to society.”
Since Barrington’s position is volunteer, he is also a physician assistant at Roger Williams Medical Center, where he works in critical care medicine and general surgery. He generally puts in 20 to 25 hours a week through various events, meetings and other shifts at the firehouse. However, he is always on-call.
According to Barrington, the district has 10 resident firefighters, but has the capacity of a career municipal department in regards to response time and calls handled. On the staff now are collaborative practice agreement pharmacists, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physicians. Volunteer fire districts allow anyone who has interest to be involved, which he sees as a unique reward.
“Volunteer fire departments allow people from all walks of life to be involved, and I’ve been able to see a lot of people grow and mature and move down many paths,” Barrington said. “It’s an opportunity for people to just get a different perspective on life.”
Barrington has seen people go through the program who are now local police officers, state police officers, NCIS agents, have careers in the military, and more.
Over the years, although Barrington has seen some of the standards associated with firefighting change, the fundamental purpose of the job has stayed the same.
“Standards have developed more safe practices, and I think fire behavior has changed dramatically,” Barrington said. “Things have changed, but the basic function hasn’t changed since I started.”
Barrington moved away from South Kingstown for nine years in the late 1970s and worked as a paramedic in a large, metropolitan fire department. He moved back to South Kingstown when he began taking classes and working toward a Masters in Business Administration.
To celebrate first responders like Stanley and Barrington, and in honor of first responders month, Dennis Moffit painting is giving away a $2,500 interior paint makeover. Community members are encouraged to nominate a first responder by Feb. 26 who is either currently active or retired, is local and has a home that is in need of change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.