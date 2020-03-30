#SKFrontPorch documents unique times for a great cause
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Families and community members gathered on their front porches and in backyards last week to have their photos taken. Forty-feet away, a local photographer shouted introductions and instructions before shaping her shots.
The unique family portrait session not only captures ‘a crazy time in our lives,’ according to long-time community member Jerilyn Faciano, but it’s also helping to feed members of the community in need.
After seeing a similar project from a Massachusetts-based photographer, Faciano was inspired to document the lives of her fellow community members while collecting donations from the sessions for the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.
“I saw this project and had been trying to figure out a way to lift the spirits of our town,” Faciano said. “I thought this was such a cool project to document people at this time in their lives.”
In today’s world, children are always busy with school, sports and activities and parents often work long hours. Our busy lives keep us constantly moving and working on new projects, so it’s a unique experience to see everyone home and under the same roof.
“I thought, ‘how great for them to have this photo to look back on this crazy time in our lives,’” Faciano said.
For Faciano, it has not only been a joy to help capture this unique time in people’s lives, but to be coming into contact and interacting with people from the outside world in general – even if it’s 40-feet away.
“It was like Christmas morning for me running around seeing family’s smiling faces,” she said, after not having contact with anyone outside her family for more than a week.
Since last week, after having photographed over 90 families, #SKFrontPorch was able to raise $8,195.
Denise Robbin and her family members were among the first subjects to sit down for a photo session last week. While Robbin is still commuting to work, her husband and two high-school-aged children are home. They’ve all been distancing themselves and staying home as much as possible, so being able to see so many other families making the same efforts was encouraging.
“I got a great feeling inside,” Robbin said. “It was very heartwarming to connect in some way with the community – to see all those other families out there on their front steps and front porches.”
Being able to share these photos also lifted the spirits of Mary Hughes, who proudly stood out on her front stoop last week with her cat, Lucy Dee. The photo Faciano took of them has received more than 300 likes on Facebook.
It was a fun experience that will help channel funds “right to the Jonnycake Center,” Hughes said. “They’re going to need all the help they can get right now.”
The Wakefield resident has been staying home too, which feels a bit strange at this time of year for her. Hughes, who's umpired games in South Kingstown for many years, would be preparing for the upcoming season. Now, because of the virus, Hughes doesn’t know when players will be able to take the field again. She’s playing her part in limiting the spread, though.
The feedback that #SKFrontPorch has received this past week has been amazing, according to Faciano, and handfuls of other families were eager to have their pictures taken.
“It’s brought joy to people, and it’s made us realize how strong our town is, how we’re there for each other, and how we can be creative with ways to help each other,” Faciano said.
These much needed donations will be putting food on the table for community members in need, according to Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale Director Kate Brewster. She’s “extremely grateful” for the generosity seen in South Kingstown.
“We are focusing on our food pantry and using the funds to purchase food in order to meet the demand,” Brewster said. “While we provide other services, distributing food is our focus right now.”
Since social distancing has become the unfortunate new normal throughout Rhode Island and much of the country, finding ways to help others can be difficult. With this project, Faciano continued to limit contact and helped flatten the curve of infection, while also raising money for the most vulnerable and needy people in the community.
For years, Faciano has shot weddings and engagements, families and portraits, documenting major life moments, and all the little ones in between. It’s a profession she loves, and is proud to capture such meaningful moments.
“There’s something about connections that draws me to photography,” she said, especially being able to document and show the love between family members and friends.
Being able to do that for members of her local community has been wonderful, she said, and she feels privileged to have helped capture a piece of the town’s history.
Her passion for South Kingstown has inspired her, she said, and she looks forward to a time when she can bump into her neighbors buying chocolates as Sweenor’s, running into people she went to high school with, or have ice cream at Brickley’s on Main Street.
During these trying times, she stressed the importance of the community sticking together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.