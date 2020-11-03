menzies
Photo by Philip Cozzolino

Candidates and supporters were out all day canvassing at polling locations across Narragansett, hoping to sway voters at the last minute before they cast their ballots. 

Above, Narragansett School Committee candidate Alexander Menzies and supporters hold signs outside St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church on Election Day. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.