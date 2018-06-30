Local, state and federal candidates had until Wednesday to file declarations of candidacy in the 2018 election. The declarations are the first step in an electoral process that will conclude in November, and will see a crowded September primary.
Narragansett
In Narragansett, which employs a non-partisan system for its town council and school committee, all incumbent town councilors filed for re-election with the exception of one official - Michael Moretti, who cited personal reasons and a dedication to his job for not entering the race. The candidates for Narragansett Town Council include current council president Susan P. Cicilline Buonanno and president pro-tem Matthew Mannix, along with fellow incumbent councilors Jill A. Lawler and Patrick Murray. Challengers to the five town council seats are Seely M. Gerraughty, Winter B. Hames III, Richard M. Lema, Jesse Pugh and Suzanne D. Wright.
It has been tumultuous time for the Narragansett Town Council, which has seen a majority of its votes pass in a 3-2 split, with an alliance seemingly being formed between Cicilline Buonanno, Murray and Moretti on most issues, leaving Mannix and Lawler. One such topic was the $2.4 million purchase of property in the Pier Marketplace to be used as a new town library, which heavily divided the council and the town and passed, 3-2, earlier this month. The handling of the library and its buildout in the pier will be a topic of concern for council hopefuls, and it is expected the issue will dominate much pre-election chatter in Narragansett. Other significant topics for the council include the town-owned recreation facility on Clarke Road, fire department overtime, the fate of the town’s ‘four unrelated ordinance,’ which sought to limit the number of unrelated tenants in a dwelling to four, but was deemed unconstitutional in municipal court last year, and funding the town’s pension and OPEB liabilities.
On the school committee side, it won’t be a crowded race, as only six candidates have declared, including all incumbent school committee members: chair Tammy McNeiece, vice chair Diane S. Nobles, along with incumbent members Rebecca H. Durkin, Justin W. Skenyon and Frank White. The only challenger to the group is Alexander I. Menzies.
It has been a fairly quiet term for the Narragansett School Committee, which has overseen the development of new career and technical course opportunities at the high school and continued the school district’s 1:1 laptop initiative. Additionally, the school committee just renegotiated a deal with the district’s teaching union, and has hosted a series of community workshops in an effort to generate conversation surrounding school safety and security following a string of recent violent incidents in schools across the country carried out by students.
South Kingstown
Throwing their hats into the ring in South Kingstown, 13 candidates will vie for five seats on the town council and 11 will compete for five open seats on the school committee.
Four of the five incumbent town councilors have declared candidacy. Current vice president Abel Collins and councilor Bryant Da Cruz will both run as democrats, and councilors Liz Gledhill and Joe Viele will run as independents.
Current council president Meg Healy will not seek re-election.
Also battling it out for seats on the town council in the democrat party are Deborah Bergner, Jeffery Foye, Deborah Kelso, Rory McEntee and Vanessa Paniccia. Running as independents are William Murray Gates, Kevin Sullivan, Charles Sweet and former councilor Jim O’Neill.
Town councilors will serve two-year terms.
As for the school committee, typically half the seats on the committee go up for grabs each election cycle. This year, however, five out of the seven seats will open up for four-year terms come November, since four members vacated their seats last year.
The seats occupied by committee members Alycia Collins and Michelle Brousseau-Cavallaro are the only two not up for grabs.
Seeking re-election on the committee are incumbents Emily Cummiskey, Kate Macinanti, Raissa Mosher and current vice chair Scott Mueller, all running as democrats. Incumbent chair Roland Benjamin will run for re-election as a republican. Cummiskey, Macinanti, Mueller and Benjamin were each appointed by the town council to their current positions on the committee.
Also running for seats on the school committee this election cycle are Stephanie Canter, Rebecca DeSalvo, Sarah Markey and Jacy Northup, all running as independents, and Kelly LaChance Guertin and Carol Vetter, both running as democrats.
The biggest issue facing school committee members and town councilors alike is the planned updates to the school facilities. With such strong opposition to the planned closure of Wakefield Elementary School, that issue will likely prove a hot topic as the election season comes into full swing.
