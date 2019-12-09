Committee awaits results of traffic study before moving forward with project plans
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The School Building Committee discussed progress on the Stage II Necessity of Schools Application on Wednesday morning and the feasibility study of Curtis Corner.
A draft plan will hopefully be ready by the end of next week, according to RGB Architects, and should be ready for a roll out to the building committee in time for their next meeting in January.
Last Tuesday, RGB Architects met with Superintendent Linda Savastano and school administrators to look at possible options for the Curtis Corner Middle School site, according to RGB Associate Principal Tracey Donnelly.
“We walked the building, we got some input and then we came back the next day, on Wednesday, with the mechanical, electrical and plumbing team, constructional–just for a more thorough investigation of the existing building,” she said.
They are also going to be looking at a traffic study and working with a civil consultant to begin laying out possible options for the site. Currently, the plan is to put forth two options for the building, according to Donnelly.
The traffic study was conducted over three weeks, she said, and did not include the Thanksgiving holiday so that the study would also capture traffic around the University of Rhode Island as well.
Amidst this discussion, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske noted that the capital improvement budget and plan will be going to the town council soon. Although nothing has been finalized, the plan assumes the high school will be relocated to the Curtis Corner site.
If this doesn’t happen, Zarnetske said the $65 million put into the plan as a placeholder could also be used as the funds to renovate the current Columbia Street location. The total amount designated in the plan for school repairs and updates was $85 million.
“The $85 million request is the request the school department made,” Zarnetske said when Town Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz asked for more clarification of where the figures came from. “The $65 million estimate is the budget that had been associated to date. The school department had been aiming to make the relocation from Columbia Street to Curtis Corner cost-neutral.”
“It’s going to cost us $65 million to do a renovation of Columbia Street, we had $65 million to use elsewhere instead,” Zarnetske said.
That figure, Councilwoman Deb Kelso pointed out, does not include the expansion needed at Broad Rock Middle School, which will roughly cost $15 million. Improvements at each of the elementary schools will be made with $5 million, according to Zarnetske.
These numbers, he admitted, are being added to estimates that were made knowing the current conditions and the character of the project.
“Assuming that traffic doesn’t kill the Curtis Corner project, renovation of the existing structure plus an addition is without a doubt the most flexible solution that’s been on the table,” Zarnetske said.
During public comment, community member Dural Beasley expressed frustration and said he doesn’t believe traffic should be the kill switch for this project.
“If traffic is an issue, you go to RIDOT and you find a way to fix it,” he said.
“There’s no long-term plan,” he added. “How can you do that?”
