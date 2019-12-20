NARRAGANSETT – The first discussions of the town’s FY 2020-21 budget took place Monday night with a preliminary, joint meeting between the town council and school committee at town hall. Required by state law for all municipalities, the meeting of the two bodies before the new year is intended to establish early communications between the two groups ahead of primary budget discussions that take place in the spring. On Monday, the meeting between the committee and council was cooperative and appreciative in spirit and mostly consisted of councilors asking general questions regarding the school department.
Superintendent of Narragansett Schools Dr. Peter Cummings opened the meeting with brief remarks concerning the current status of the district.
“I’ll just start with a ‘thank you’ for your support of the schools,” said Cummings to the group. “I think no matter what the schools have asked of the council, you all have been certainly thoughtful in your questions and your support, but really have the best interests of the community in your minds when you’re supporting our students which I really appreciate.”
Over the past two years, the council has funded the school department at its full request. Last year, the school department had a budget of $31.2 million and in FY 2018-19, the school’s budget was $29.5 million. Typically, the appropriation to the schools accounts for about half of the town’s overall operating budget. The school department uses a combination of the town appropriation, state aid and other means to complete its annual operating budget.
Cummings said much of the department’s work from last year, including expanding and enhancing the district’s early childhood education and Narragansett High School’s (NHS) career and technical education (CTE) would continue into this year.
“That was something that our community really wanted and needed,” said Cummings of the district’s pre-K program, which now boasts 105 students across seven classes. “It’s been an amazing success. What we know from the data we’re collecting is that our students who go through Narragansett pre-school are really ahead of the game in terms of their development of reading and their development of numeracy.”
Cummings then gave a brief breakdown of each of NHS’ CTE offerings–agriscience, computer science, plumbing and welding and education preparation before moving onto enrollment.
“Enrollment is pretty steady,” he said. “Our high school is the most numerous, the largest it’s been in the last five years going into next year. We do have some smaller cohorts of younger students and we make staffing adjustments where we need to as that happens. So if we have a smaller cohort, we make a staffing adjustment.”
Cummings said the district was already aware that it would eliminate one eighth-grade teacher going into the next school year due to enrollment.
“While we hope and know that we’re attracting families to Narragansett for the schools, we also know that overall in Rhode Island, there are just less children,” Cummings continued. “But we do know that families are moving to the Narragansett for the schools.”
Cummings listed a few key budget drivers, noting the similarity to last year’s list of priorities. The first factor mentioned by the superintendent was staffing, which typically accounts for approximately 80 percent of the school’s overall budget. Cummings said many teachers and support staff were due for a 1 percent wage increase in the upcoming year and predicted a 5 percent increase in healthcare costs for faculty.
“Overall we anticipate around a 2 percent increase in staffing costs for next year,” he concluded. “We’ll continue with our pattern of a reasonable budget going forward.”
Cummings also provided a brief update on different initiatives the council has helped fund in the past, stating all had gone on to provide a great benefit to the schools, including the district’s one-to-one initiative, which pairs each student grade 5 and up with a personal laptop, as well as the expansion of the high school’s many advanced placement courses.
“The school committee in the last few years has really designed budgets in partnership with the town,” said Cummings. “[former Narragansett Town Manager] Jim Manni and [current Narragansett Town Manager] Jim Tierney both are great partners to the school system and we speak regularly. We remain in close communication and I think that’s really the key to managing this.”
Town Council President Matthew Mannix said the council was happy its relationship with the schools had worked out so well over the years, noting the meeting was preliminary.
Councilor Patrick Murray asked if the number of out-of-district students was increasing every year. With enrollment generally trending downward in recent years, the Narragansett School Department has looked to enticing CTE programs to attract students from other districts. Cummings reported the number was increasing every year, with 60 out-of-district students currently enrolled. Cummings also said the district was not looking to expand its CTE programs any further in the coming year, as the state board that approves such programs had recently encouraged districts to hold off and ensure existing programs were given the attention they needed.
Cummings concluded the department was predicting it’s annual state aid to remain approximately unchanged. Last year, the schools received about $2 million from the state.
