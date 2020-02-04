SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The School Budget Subcommittee will be meeting again tonight in preparation of the school committee's official ask of town council.
The subcommittee will be looking at the proposed property tax transfer and historical full-time employee numbers.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. in the South Kingstown School Department Administration Building.
