SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The Zoning Board of Review granted a continuance to Brewed Awakenings Coffee House owner Dave Levesque on Wednesday night, who hopes to move his shop from the South County Commons Plaza.
Rather than staying in the Commons, where Levesque opened his second Brewed Awakenings location in November of 2003, the local coffee shop chain owner hopes to relocate to Old Tower Hill Road. At this new site, formerly Feet First Quality Footwear and Zero Wampum, which have long been vacant, Levesque is petitioning to have a drive-thru window, as well as a liquor and entertainment license.
Adding a drive-thru at this location would cause minor increases in traffic, according to Project Manager Robert J. Clinton, something some residents have already voiced concerns about.
In a letter received last month, when the special use permit would have initially been heard, Eric Palm wrote to the board about increased traffic hazards and additional flow out onto Narragansett Avenue.
“When that property was built, the parking lot was open to Narragansett Avenue,” he wrote. “The town made them fence it off, as there were already enough driveways on that street. What has changed to make the town alter its opinion?”
Traffic on Old Town Hill Road is already bad enough, he went on, as evidenced by the large number of cars pulling in and out of Dunkin’ Donuts at the top of the hill each morning.
Property abutters Paul and Virginia Kenny also wrote a letter to the board last month, expressing similar issues with having drive-thru customers exit onto a residential roadway. Adding a drive-thru, they suggested, could also result in more litter.
Though none of the other Brewed Awakenings locations have a drive-thru that exits onto a residential street, as the Kennys noted, some of the other locations do have a liquor license. Alcohol services make up approximately 10 percent of Levesque’s business at other locations, according to Attorney James M. Callaghan.
“At this new location Dave expects to provide light entertainment on some occasions in the evening hours,” Callaghan wrote in an application to the board in February. “Light jazz or similar music will help provide a welcoming and unique atmosphere along the Old Tower Hill Road corridor.”
His petition to the zoning board of review will now be heard on June 17.
In other business that evening, the zoning board also approved a special use permit to Island Deli Sandwich Shop owner Michael Bucci, who’ll eventually be going before the town council in hopes of obtaining a liquor license.
To help complement his sandwich selection, Bucci may also soon be offering some locally crafted spirits. He’d like to offer customers the choice of a local beer or glass or wine at lunch, and fully embraced restrictions suggested by zoning board members to limit customers to two drinks with their meal.
Table seating in the Old Tower Hill Road sandwich shop is limited, Bucci said, and he has no intention of creating a “bar-like” atmosphere where people only sit around drinking. He stressed that he has no plans of building a full bar, or offering hard alcohol options.
Final approval of this petition, and any other potential restrictions, will be up to the town council, though.
(0) comments
