NARRAGANSETT – When restrictions around COVID-19 were first introduced, the staff at Camp Yawgoog, a scouting reservation in Rockville, knew a summer camp where large groups of Scouts intermingled daily through a wide range of outdoor activities would likely not be possible. In response, Scout leaders quickly worked to recreate the experience of a scouting summer camp virtually through the Yawgoog Network, which provides videos, history lessons and campfires digitally. Throughout the summer, Troop 1 Narragansett has taken advantage of the unique opportunity.
“It basically boiled down to the governor’s guidelines as far as how many people could be in what they consider the pods or the teams together,” said Troop 1 Narragansett Scout Leader Michael Millen, Sr. “Yawgoog is a chance for the scouts to live on their own in terms of their daily schedule. They would be intermingling with hundreds of kids over the course of days between the archery range, the rifle range, merit badge classes, all the swimming events and everything else. It looked, from the beginning, that Yawgoog, as we know it, would not happen this year.”
“So staff started immediately working on it,” Millen, Sr. continued. “They were figuring out what they could do and it materialized pretty much as a TV event.”
When Scouts attend Camp Yawgoog in typical summers, they are treated to a number of activities that correspond to different values within the Boy Scouts of America, which include anything from history lessons to arts and crafts to rifle shooting to conservation efforts and scavenger hunts. This year, the Yawgoog Scout Reservation took on the mission of bringing that experience online. Determining a different theme for each week of the summer, Scout leaders recorded campfire building tutorials, videos on some of Yawgoog’s historic landmarks and locations and weekly newscasts, which were then distributed via Facebook for viewing.
Participating Scouts in Troop 1 Narragansett attended the virtual summer programming free of charge, with the Troop covering the cost of access for every member who wished to enroll. Scouts got in on the action by recording sketches and skits, typically reserved for Camp Yawgoog’s uproarious, end-of-week celebration campfire, dressing up for costume contests, competing in themed bakeoffs and completing the scavenger hunts and answering trivia. All the media generated by these activities were uploaded back to Facebook for the entire group to enjoy.
Millen, Sr. recalled one particular moment when Troop 1 Narragansett participated in a Disney-themed costume contest, noting that so many characters and movie franchises now fall under the Disney umbrella, the Scouts had a wide array of characters to emulate for the event.
“That’s everything from ‘The Avengers’ to ‘Star Wars,’” Millen, Sr. said. “There was a lot of excitement for that. We had a ton of different costumes.”
Other activities saw Scouts recreating their favorite movie scenes in video form, learning to fold and raise the flag or taking pictures with hard-to-find landmarks, such as a castle, to complete scavenger hunts.
“It really allows for the Scouts to get creative,” said Millen, Sr.
While Yawgoog, in typical years, is a setting where Scouts can fill out their collection of merit badges – accolades earned for accomplishing a feat or demonstrating knowledge in specific topics – leadership knew the standard methods of achieving the recognitions was not possible this year. Accordingly, the Boy Scouts of America established a virtual merit badge system, where participating Scouts could complete all the requirements in a given area and earn their merit badges on a weekly basis.
“Ever since we’ve all been locked up and closed down, The Narragansett Council has had virtual merit badge opportunities every week,” said Millen, Sr. “We’ve had a dozen kids earn three or four different merit badges through that.”
Fifteen of the 22 Scouts in Troop 1 Narragansett participated in the virtual summer camp, which will continue through the fall. Anyone, not just Scouts or Scouting families, are welcome to enroll in the program. The cost of each participant is $25. To sign up, visit yawgoog.org and click on the link for the Yawgoog Network.
“Anyone can sign on and review the entire summer and learn everything about scouting and about history and everything else,” said Millen, Sr.
To learn more about Scouting or to register a Scout, visit beascout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.