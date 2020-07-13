NARRAGANSETT - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today located the body of a swimmer who had gone missing off Scarborough State Beach on Sunday night. The victim, Matthew Smith, 64, of Fitchburg, MA, drowned.
Smith had gone missing about a half mile off of Scarborough State Beach Sunday night. According to a release from DEM, Narragansett Police and Fire received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Sunday for a swimmer who had gone missing around 7:30 p.m. The beach was closed and no lifeguards were on duty. Earlier, DEM had restricted swimming to waist-deep at state beaches due a storm system that had passed through Rhode Island Friday and Saturday. Lifeguards at Scarborough made several rescues near Black Point throughout the day.
"DEM’s Division of Law Enforcement and Narragansett Police and Fire searched last night and resumed at sunrise today," DEM said in a statement. "A Narragansett Fire boat recovered the body after it was spotted by the Coast Guard helicopter. DEM extends condolences to Mr. Smith’s loved ones."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.