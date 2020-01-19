NARRAGANSETT – The town is in need of applicants to various boards and commissions, with many members’ terms across various public bodies expiring this year and some existing seat vacancies in need of being filled. Those interested can complete the entire process, which includes an application, online at Narragansettri.gov. The town is specifically seeking applications from Narragansett residents.
“Each year, the boards and committees are required to submit an annual report on the accomplishments and challenges from the past year,” reads a website blurb on the function of the town’s various groups. “Through their participation, many decisions and courses of action were established that have benefited this community. The town council appreciates all the volunteers for their interest and willingness to work for the improvement and contributions to our town government.”
Many of the boards and commissions in town have a large impact on the governance of Narragansett, and in some instances, the public bodies petition the town council for large-scale policy change or enactment. For example, when the town initiated a number of policy changes in 2017 to make the town beach more friendly to residents, the initial recommendation came from the town’s recreational advisory board, which is made up of residents and focuses on local recreation opportunities.
According to the town, a number of boards and commissions will see multiple membership terms expire in 2020, including the Conservation Commission (two expirations), the finance committee (two expirations and three vacancies), the Galilee Advisory Commission (four expirations, multiple vacancies), the harbor management commission (one expiration, multiple vacancies) and the historic district commission (four expirations), the planning board (one expiration) and the zoning board (three expirations), among many others.
While there are many expirations due on various public bodies throughout town this year, those members can still seek reappointment to their seats. According to town procedure, applications to boards and commissions will stay on file for a period of two years from the date received, at which point the town clerk will contact the applicant to gauge if he or she is still interested in the position. Board appointments and reappointments are subject to a town council approval process.
Further, typically, residents and individuals are only allowed to serve on one board or commission at a time.
“No person shall be appointed to serve concurrently on more than one commission, committee, or board created by the Town Council, with the exception of Ad Hoc commissions, committees or boards, or dual appointments required by Charter, Ordinance or Resolution,” reads the town’s rules on the subject. “Dual office may be permitted if all applications on file are given appropriate consideration before a person is appointed to a second board or committee and the appointment will not violate the town charter.” The application for appointment to local boards and commissions asks the applicant’s name, address, phone number and email address, as well as inquiring which of the public bodies the applicant is most interested in serving on. The document also seeks to know what expertise an applicant would bring to the particular board or commission, a brief description of job experience and educational background, a detailed statement of interest and if the applicant anticipates having to refrain from participating in discussions or voting on matters that come before the selected committee due to a conflict of interest. Completed paper applications can be picked up at and submitted back to the town clerk’s office, 25 Fifth Avenue, Narragansett.
