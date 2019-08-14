NARRAGANSETT – The pension board voted Wednesday to revoke the pension of former Narragansett police officer Matthew Riley, who is currently serving a 21-month sentence in federal prison after being convicted in March of a sex crime against a minor. Posing as a 29-year-old physical therapist from Boston, Riley had sent sexually explicit texts, photos and videos of himself to a 15-year-old girl from Nebraska throughout 2016.
After further deliberation by the board, there was also a unanimous vote to make the revocation of Riley's pension not retroactive, meaning he will keep benefits already paid out by the town to date.
On May 31 of 2017, federal and state authorities raided Riley’s home on Orchard Avenue in Narragansett. Five days later, Riley retired from the police department. The next month, the pension board granted Riley his pension, before an arrest was made or charge filed against the former Narragansett cop, with the board noting the pension could be revoked if charges were filed or a conviction made. Riley was a member of the Narragansett Police Department for 28 years. His pension equates to an annual amount of $54,652.44. The town has paid approximately $110,000 toward Riley’s pension to date.
The motion to revoke Riley's pension was approved in a 5-1 vote, with the lone dissenter being member Robert Barber, the board's police department representative. Pension board chair Michael V. Stone recused himself on the matter and board member Cynthia Duckworth was absent from the proceedings. Barber declined comment when asked about his vote nay.
