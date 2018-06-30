SOUTH KINGSTOWN — When a young black bear showed up earlier this week, roaming the streets and public spaces of Wakefield, he was the talk of the town.
“Understandably, when people see a bear it gets their attention,” said Mike Healey, chief public affairs officer of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM).
According to the South Kingstown Police Department, at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday a caller reported spotting a black bear near the concession stands at Old Mountain Field. The bear was then tracked at the high school, and was later seen traveling north on North Road. It showed no signs of aggression.
“You just don’t think about bears being in Rhode Island,” Healey said Wednesday. “We’re such a coastal state and are so focused on the water and the ocean, we just don’t think of wild animals like bears.”
But while uncommon in the Ocean State, Rhode Islanders need not panic over a black bear sighting, Healey continued.
Around two-thirds of Rhode Island is covered in forest land—an ideal habitat for bears. Despite that, Healey said it’s not likely that any bears have settled in Rhode Island yet.
“The bears that we see are definitely roaming,” he explained.
Although Rhode Island has virtually no bear population, it’s not unusual for bears to pass through on their way to either Connecticut—which has an estimated black bear population of 700—or Massachusetts, where an estimated 4,500 black bears currently live.
“The bears that we see—and the one that was seen this week—are young males called ‘yearlings,’” Healey continued. “He was probably born last summer, he hibernated over the winter with his mother, and then he got kicked out of the den.”
Known as family breakup, mama bears will chase their adolescent male offspring from the den in time for mating season, in either May or June.
“That’s just nature’s way of trying to perpetuate the species,” Healey said. “It’s time for the bear to go out and make his way.”
South Kingstown’s young visitor was likely just passing through on his way to a state with lady bears.
“Ultimately, they’re looking to mate,” Healey said, adding that female bears typically stay close to where they were born.
In the meantime though, they’re looking for food.
“These bears are very smart, and they’re very adaptable,” Healey added. “And they go to find food.”
With that in mind, Healey shared some tips on being “bear aware.”
“Don’t become a food source to wild animals,” Healey began.
Black bears are omnivorous, primarily eating things like nuts, seeds, vegetation and fruits. To bears, Healey said bird feeders are the perfect food source.
“Take your bird feeders down,” he said. “It’s summertime anyway and food is more plentiful in the summer.”
Seed buckets, garbage and pet dishes also look and smell like tasty snacks for black bears.
“Bears’ sense of smell is extraordinary, and they’ll smell that food—even remnants of it —from a long distance away,” Healey added.
Grills can also fall vulnerable to bears, he continued, and it’s important not to leave anything behind during summer barbecues. Healey suggested scrubbing grills with a wire brush and disposing of grease drippings after each use.
As for encountering a bear outdoors, Healey said the best things someone can do is to make noise.
“You just don’t want to come up on a bear, because it might be scared and become aggressive,” he said.
If given warning, Healey added bears are rarely aggressive toward humans.
“Black bears will almost always run from humans,” he continued.
It’s also important not to run away, but instead to back away slowly.
“But it’s probably just best to stand your ground and make a lot of noise,” Healey repeated.
All this information may come in handy over the coming decade. Because while Rhode Island is currently just a pass-through state for black bears, Healey added RIDEM expects the state will likely have a bear population of its own within five to 10 years.
“Our habitat is just ideal for certain species,” Healey added. “And we want people to know what to do and what not to do when we encounter them.”
Just as Rhode Islanders have become somewhat de-sensitized to spotting coyotes since the first ones appeared more than a decade ago, Healey said he hopes people will become comfortable with the possibility of seeing a black bear.
“Bears are obviously very different from coyotes,” he added, “but we need to try to keep putting the message out there—don’t feed the bears, they’re wild animals, don’t let them become dependent on you in any way because that’s when they become a nuisance and potentially dangerous.”
On his way to find food and a mate, chances are the bear spotted in South Kingstown Tuesday has by now moved on.
“They can cover a lot of ground,” Healey explained. “They can cover many, many, many miles in a day.”
But if he or any of his peers do reappear, stay calm and heed Healey’s advice.
“He’s just trying to make his way.”
