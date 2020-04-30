SOUTH COUNTY – When normal, every-day errands like running to the grocery store became an overnight health risk, dozens of local volunteers quickly came together to help those in need.
For weeks, community members have been taking shopping list orders over the phone and filling carts at Belmont Market with groceries for those who can no longer safely shop for themselves. While South County is a close knit community, oftentimes, volunteers are filling carts and helping to make home deliveries for complete strangers.
The project helps to fill a void for those most at risk of contracting COVID-19, according to Belmont Market Manager Christine Patric, who “kept on getting phone calls from people who were in need – seniors who didn’t know where to turn.”
The people on the other end of the line were calling in desperate need of staples like bread and soup, she said, and they didn’t care about flavors or brand names. What she’s discovered since joining forces with the South Kingstown Elks Club, the Narragansett Lions Club and Southern Rhode Island Volunteers is that people are just incredibly grateful to have someone who is willing to help.
“You just need the vessel, and we’re the vessel,” Patric said. “If it wasn’t for the volunteers, none of this would be happening.”
Thanks to those who donate their time and efforts, from the shopper inside the store, to the volunteer firefighters and many others helping to make home deliveries possible, community members can keep food on their tables without risking their health. Partnerships with other local businesses, like Sons of Liberty, help to provide a bottle of hand sanitizer in each delivery, and the South County Masketeers are keeping employees and volunteers safe with donated personal protective equipment.
“We’re really seeing this outreach from everybody,” Patric said. “It’s really neat to see all the volunteers come in here. You start to see the same people, time and time again.”
The hurculian team effort helps service 75 to 100 people each day, according to Patric, who helps oversee the entire Monday through Friday operation. Though she’d love to promise same-day delivery, due to the overwhelming number of orders, and occasionally inclimate weather, that’s not always possible.
Home deliveries for South Kingstown and Narragansett residents are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to Patric, while Tuesday and Thursday volunteers help service other surrounding areas – including Block Island.
Those who are in need of groceries, who truly are unable to shop for themselves, are encouraged to call the market, (401) 783-4664, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. In place of the market cafe, volunteers have created a call center where they can take orders from seniors and other home-bound individuals in need of home food delivery.
The team of call center volunteers create lists for volunteer shoppers, who, Patric jokes, are starting to know the layout of the store like the back of their hands. Once orders are completed, volunteers take their carts up a check-out lane used exclusively for the home deliveries. Once everything has been rung out, the store will then call for card payment information.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916 Commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick, one of many volunteers shopping on Friday morning, said this effort is absolutely necessary for those who can’t leave their houses. Belmont Market isn’t just helping seniors, he said, but he personally knows at least a few individuals who have been exposed to the virus.
Customers receiving groceries have been wonderful, Patrick said, and “are really appreciative” of everyone who’s come together to make home deliveries possible.
