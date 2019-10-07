The shelves of the Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale’s food pantry recently received a boost thanks to BankRI’s annual food drive at its Wakefield branch. Customers’ generosity to an in-branch collection, together with a charitable grant awarded by the bank for food acquisition, resulted in 3,130 pounds for the local nonprofit. Left to right: Kate Brewster, Executive Director, Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale; Brenda Celani, Wakefield Branch Manager, BankRI; Julia Spadola, Teller Supervisor, BankRI; Jessica Laiter, Senior Teller, BankRI; and David Olguin, Food Pantry Director, Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale.