$1,000 donation will cover membership fees for vets
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — For years, veterans and their families have been able to take advantage of all the South County YMCA has to offer thanks to generous donations made by members, staff and community partners.
A recent $1,000 donation made by BankRI will help to ensure this continues happening in the future, according to South County YMCA Executive Director Thomas Noret. This most recent donation, made to the branch’s Veteran’s Initiative, will help provide Y memberships to veterans and their families, right here in Southern Rhode Island.
“We are grateful for BankRI’s generous donation to our Veteran’s Initiative,” Noret said on Friday morning. “Their donation will make a meaningful, enduring impact on veterans right here in South County. As a nonprofit, we count on the generosity of our members and community partners, like BankRI, to continue our vital work.”
Since the inception of the Veteran’s Initiative, the South County YMCA has been able to provide 120 veterans and their families with memberships, according to Noret. This accounts for just 35 percent of the veteran memberships awarded across the Greater Providence YMCA Association.
BankRI has been donating to this initiative for several years now, according to Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Banking Steven Parente. After seeing the meaningful benefits and continuing need, Parente said BankRI is now considering increasing the donation for next year.
The financial aid and benefits that South County YMCA is able to provide veterans and their families not only gives them a place to come to work out, Parente said, but “a place to come and connect and be together and spend time – especially if they need subsidization because they’re low to moderate income.”
“We want to be able to support that,” he added. “What’s important to us is that it’s staying down here in South County.”
Having the opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way – one that is often perceived “well off” and not in need that much help – is hugely important, according to Parente and Wakefield Branch Manager Brenda Celani.
“People don’t realize how underserved this community is in those areas of low to moderate-income, as well as homelessness,” Parente said. “They don’t think because we have beautiful coastlines and beautiful homes down here that those same social issues apply, but they do.”
Noret said he’s very grateful to BankRI for their very generous donation that will keep the initiative going for local veterans in need. He encourages veterans in need to come to seek out memberships and benefits, and see for themselves all the Y has to offer.
“At the Y, no child, family or adult is turned away,” Noret said. “We recognize that for communities to succeed, everyone must have the opportunity to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.”
He hopes that not only will more veterans come forward to seek out these memberships, but that more like-minded organizations within the community will also contribute to this initiative and “support giving back to our veterans.”
“We’ve encouraging others to come participate and be community partners in that, but we’re very grateful to BankRI,” Noret said.
The funds specifically donated by BankRI should afford memberships to a few veterans and their families in the area. For those who might not have been able to afford to come before, Noret said, these funds should provide the opportunity to be able to come now.
The YMCA of Greater Providence serves thousands of families annually with youth development and health and wellness programs within communities across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts. The 2018 annual Y Heroes fundraising event specifically raised from members, staff and partner organizations to be able to offer one-year memberships to any veteran in need. As of Aug. 2019, over 200 free one-year memberships have been provided to veterans in need, and nearly a quarter of those memberships were extended for another six months at no additional cost.
Financial commitments from organizations such as Ocean State Job Lot, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, East Commerce Solutions, Webster Bank, Citizens Bank, Amica Insurance, National Grid, Laborer’s International, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and of course, BankRI, have helped make this possible.
