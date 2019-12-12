Major the service dog pays a visit to Broad Rock MS
SOUTH KINGSTOWN–It’s not every day that a dog gets to come into a classroom.
Students at Broad Rock Middle School were delighted and filled with excitement on Friday morning to meet Major– a 17-month-old golden retriever and therapy service dog.
His owner, Jason A. Souza, has been able to brighten the days of many students, veterans and nursing home residents, just by letting Major visit and spend time with them. Friday morning was no different, as he showered students with love and affection, even licking some of their faces.
“Golden retrievers are amazing when it comes to being comfort dogs, and that’s what Major is,” Souza explained to the large group of fifth-grade students gathered in the cafeteria. “There are many different kinds of service dogs, but some of them you can’t touch. You can’t pet them because their job is to smell whether someone is going to have a seizure or some other kind of medical issue.”
“Major,” he continued, “is a comfort dog–a therapy dog.”
These furry companions are especially helpful to veterans, who may return home suffering from anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
Service dogs can come in many different shapes, sizes and breeds, can play all kinds of rolls and help make a difference in their owner’s lives. Some service dogs are seeing guides for the blind, or help out with mobility assistance–others are specially trained to provide a response to seizures or smell when their diabetic owner’s blood sugar may be getting too high or low.
These were some of the “superpowers” detailed in an informative video Souza shared with students. Other impressive skills in dogs are their ability to read peoples’ gestures and emotions, and even detect certain cancers since cancerous cells have a specific smell that isn’t present in healthy tissue.
Because Major is a licensed therapy dog, he’s able to come to work with Souza every single day. As the Principal CEO of the Golden R Group, and a retirement planner for AXA Advisors, Souza can bring Major on car rides around the state daily.
“We have the opportunity to educate school teachers, police officers, firefighters, people that work for the state, on different financial things, so Major actually gets to come with me–especially when I get to go visit senior housing, the elderly, nursing homes, veterans,” he said. “Major gets to go out every single day.”
“When I put that vest on him, he knows he’s going to work,” he added. “When I take the vest off, he knows it’s time for him to play.”
Part of the reason Souza chose to speak with students at Broad Rock Middle School is that Major’s favorite dog park happens to be right next door, where he visits almost every day.
“We are thankful that Major the service dog was visiting the wonderful dog park located next to our school, which helped us to form a partnership with AXA Advisors as part of their Day of Service program,” Broad Rock Middle School Principal Tammy McNeiece said.
It was while Souza was shuttling Major to-and-from the South Kingstown Dog Park every day that he first noticed the school. Part of his work with AXA Advisors is to form partnerships with non-profit organizations and schools as part of AXA’s Day of Service program.
The chance to interact with students and tell them all about the amazing “superpowers” of service dogs what how Souza chose to give back and participate in AXA Day of Service, which allows thousands of employees to volunteer in their local communities each year.
Although Souza was there to help teach students the many different and important roles service dogs play, he and some of his fellow colleagues from AXA Advisors also used this opportunity to present the school with a $1,000 check. This donation will provide funding for a new after school Robotics club for students, according to McNeiece.
“We are so appreciative of AXA Advisors for their generous donation to help us fund a new after school Robotics Club at Broad Rock Middle School,” she said. “These funds will allow us to purchase equipment that is needed to offer an after school enrichment club for our students to supplement the robust Robotics program we offer to all grade six students at Broad Rock.”
The opportunity to help comfort and brighten the days of others in this unique, fun way wasn’t ever something Souza thought he would do before bringing Major home. It was people’s reactions and the heart-melting effect he has on people that pushed Souza to enroll Major in a therapy dog certification course.
“When we first got him and were walking down Main Street in Wakefield, literally every single family stopped us to pet him,” Souza said. “That’s how cute he was.”
The students at Broad Rock think he’s still pretty cute, too. Some lucky volunteers were even able to give him sets of commands like “sit,” “lay down,” and even “high-five” before giving him a small treat as a reward.
While he followed most commands on Friday morning, there were times Major was more content sitting with the audience of fifth graders who were eager to pet him and feed him treats.
