NARRAGANSETT – After a departure from typical methods due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) announced that its annual Scouting for Food Drive this year collected 40,000 pounds of food to be distributed to those in need across Rhode Island. Members of Scout Troop 1 Narragansett contributed to the statewide total and held additional socially distanced events to collect food donations.
“There were challenges this year which caused us to do things a bit differently,” said Joram Northup, BSA Narragansett Council Program Director. “The Rhode Island Community Food Bank (RICFB) was not using volunteers anymore, just because they couldn’t have those people in the building for safety reasons. That makes it really hard to sort all those food donations. There were also concerns having a bunch of kids crammed into small spaces such as fire stations or church basements, where it’s almost impossible to socially distance and food is being handled.”
“Facing these challenges was tough, because there is such high demand for food this year,” Northup continued. “There’s a 50 percent increase. There’s people who never needed help before, who never thought they would need help. We knew we had to do something. This isn’t a thing where you can take a year off.”
Working with RICFB, the Narragansett Council developed a plan to create a new website, Scoutingforfood.org, which anyone in the world can access, be linked to RICFB and pick out specific food items to buy with a monetary donation. RICFB then uses the donated funds to buy the selected products and distribute them to local food pantries. Food banks such as RICFB have the ability to purchase the most food at the best prices, a silver lining to the changes brought on by the pandemic this year. The virtual effort resulted in about $13,000 being donated, or 40,000 pounds of food being collected.
“We wanted to make sure this could be done safely and we could still have an impact,” said Northup. “On the Scout end, they were promoting the website through social media, email, lawn signs and other means.”
In typical years, the Scouting for Food program sees Scouts go door-to-door, placing hangers with attached notes on mailboxes and residences alerting those inside that food donations are being sought. Food items could then be placed in a bag and hung up on the door or mailbox for Scouts to come and collect a week later. While such a practice was not possible this year, Scouts wanted to do all they could to collect as many donations as possible, so individual troops around the state, including Troop 1 Narragansett, held socially distanced, exterior and contactless collection drives where donors could come, drop off food items from their cars and be on their way.
“Scouts still wanted to do something more,” said Northup, “and they found ways to do in-person food drives safely.”
In a typical year in Narragansett, the Scouting for Food drive generates about 4,500 pounds in food donations. With expectations lowered this year during the pandemic, Scout officials were shocked when Narragansett Scouts collected over 9,000 pounds in donated food items from drives alone.
“All that food went right to local food pantries in Narragansett,” said Northup. “It stayed in the community. It was the community helping the community.”
The Narragansett Council also compiled a list of 130 sites across Southeastern New England where food could be safely dropped off. Additionally, Scoutingforfood.org is still live and accepting donations. Since 1988, the annual Scouting for Food drive has collected nearly 10 million pounds of food.
“You don’t get a badge, you don’t get recognition for doing Scouting for Food,” Northup concluded. “It’s just what you learn and what you do as a Scout – to be helpful, be kind and help the community.”
