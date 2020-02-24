UNITED STATES — In the coming year, Amtrak passengers can look forward to arriving at their intended destinations even sooner while traveling at speeds faster than ever before.
Earlier this week, the transcontinental railway company sent out a new, state-of-the-art, high-speed train for nine months of intensive testing.
The Acela, borne out of a partnership between Amtrak and Alstrom, a developer and marketer of systems, equipment and services for the transport sector, boasts traveling speeds of 160 mph, high-end comforts and even more seating — without sacrificing legroom.
Next year, Amtrak will deploy a fleet of 28 new Acela trainsets to the Northeast Corridor, a major railway line spanning from Washington, D.C. to Boston. More than 450 miles of train tracks connect eight states — including Rhode Island — making it one of the busiest, most complex, and economically vital transportation systems in the country, according to Amtrak President and CEO Richard Anderson.
“Amtrak is proud to celebrate this major achievement for the new Acela fleet program, as we are bringing customers one step closer to enjoying the benefits of these new trains,” Anderson said. “With strong demand for Acela travel continuing to grow, we will test the trains to ensure customers will have safe and reliable service with modern amenities when these trains go into service next year.”
Since 2002, the high-speed train fleet has grown significantly in other parts of the country — servicing approximately 3.5 million passengers last year alone.
Use along the Northeast Corridor is also significant. Each day, 750,000 people board commuter and Amtrak trains to head to work, school and other destinations along this corridor —making it a major driver of the regional and national economy.
Nearly one-third of the region’s jobs are located within five miles of a Northeast Corridor station. The region is home to nearly a quarter of the nation’s top universities, a fifth of the Fortune 500 company headquarters, and many top hospitals.
In preparation for the new fleet, Amtrak has announced that it will undertake a record amount of track and infrastructure work along the Northeast Corridor aimed at improving ride quality, increasing reliability, and increasing overall on-time performance.
While the first of the fleet is being tested at the Transportation Technology Center near Pueblo, Colorado — undergoing investigation of its pantograph, railway dynamics, tilting, traction, slip/slide and wayside protection, brakes, and train control management system — the work of building the remainder of the fleet continues.
“Alstom is immensely pleased to partner with Amtrak to deliver Acela high-speed trainsets for service on the Northeast Corridor,” said Jérôme Wallut, senior vice president for Alstom in North America. “We would like to thank and congratulate all of our employees, suppliers and partners who helped make this important milestone a reality. This milestone is another step closer in the realization of high-speed train manufacturing here in America.”
Alstom is building the next generation high-speed Acela trainsets using parts manufactured by nearly 250 suppliers in 27 states, with 95 percent of the components produced domestically.
More than 1,300 new jobs are being generated in nearly 90 communities across the United States to support production, including the creation of new, sustainable, high-tech, engineering and manufacturing jobs. Alstom employs more than 800 people in Hornell, where the first Acela prototype was built, including members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
The new trains will accommodate nearly 25 percent more customers while continuing the spacious, high-end comfort of the current Acela service, according to Anderson. Each train will feature improved Wi-Fi access, personal outlets, USB ports and adjustable reading lights in addition to sustainable components, including seats made from recycled leather.
Acela trains are also the country’s fastest all-electric intercity trains, Anderson said, providing a more environmentally friendly way to travel. Amtrak has pledged to further reduce its carbon footprint by using 40 percent less energy per Acela customer when these trains enter service.
