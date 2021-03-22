Plan includes over $400 million for schools in the state, $4M in local relief
By ALLIE LEWIS
RHODE ISLAND – Congressman Jim Langevin and Gov. Dan McKee heard questions and concerns from constituents on Monday regarding the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Langevin, this bill will bring more than $2 billion into the Ocean State in the form of state and local government aid.
“After battling the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year now, we have one message for Rhode Islanders: help is here,” Langevin said during a telephone town hall meeting on Monday. “Help is here in the form of $1,400 direct payments, extended, weekly unemployment benefits, enhanced tax credits for families with children, tens of billions of dollars in housing and nutrition aide, $28.6 billion in restaurant revitalization funds and billions of dollars to help reopen Rhode Island schools, help struggling cities and towns, improve COVID testing and get more shots in arms to save lives.”
These funds will help ensure “we weather the storm and move forward together,” he added.
The $1.5 million in state relief, $4 million in local relief and more than $415 million for school relief, will find its way into all 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island, according to McKee.
“This is a major, major opportunity for us, and all the people in Rhode Island,” he said. “Be confident that we’ll work with our congressional leadership, along with our state leadership, to use these funds wisely. I think everyone in the State of Rhode Island has the opportunity to use the funds they’re receiving wisely as well.”
Vaccinations, McKee said, will go a long way in fully reopening the state’s economy and schools.
In addition to hearing from their congressman, Rhode Islanders also heard from Massachusetts Congressman and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal — who authored a large portion of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“One year ago, we wrote the CARES Act in the committee — and I want to say this — with the help of Jim Langevin, the CARES Act saved the American economy,” Neal said. “It gave us the trampoline effect that allowed people to hit the net and bounce back up, but we knew we needed to do more.”
The Ways and Means Committee, which oversees medicare, social security, tax, trade and tariffs, as well as management of public debt and unemployment insurance, felt it was hugely important to address unemployment in this newest relief package.
Ten million jobs were lost and have yet to come back because of this pandemic, according to Neal, and unemployment serves as a staple of security during these times.
Impact payments of $1,400 were also another hugely important piece of the plan, especially for those on the lower end of the economic scale. For those with children, the expansion of the child tax credit in this new act will hopefully cut childhood poverty in half. Families won’t need to wait until tax season, however, to begin receiving these funds. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will administer these funds, according to Neal. And while there will likely be some glitches as this rolls out, he expected this to be one of the biggest accomplishments in curbing childhood poverty since President Roosevelt’s New Deal.
“All in all, I think this was a really huge initiative, gratified by the support its received across the country,” he said. “But also, I think it’s a chance to demonstrate the positive role that those of us who believe in government, and government balanced with private initiatives and investment, can really mean.”
Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Acting Director Matthew Weldman, was pleased to see the $1.9 trillion package pass Congress, especially since it will help continue to provide families with “meaningful income support when they need it most.”
“The new programs we’ve created during the pandemic, like the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and the emergency extension on regular unemployment, and the extra payments that folks got, really helped working families survive during a time of uncertainty,” Weldman said. “Tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders have been out of work during this pandemic, they were put out of work because of the health situation, and they’ve had to rely on these programs.”
This new package, according to Neal, will help many Rhode Islanders who may be falling off benefits. The additional $300 per week will help ensure Americans can keep paying their bills, and the plan also adds 25 additional weeks of potential benefits. Workers who exhausted their benefits before the American Rescue Plan was enacted should also be able to receive these benefits — along with the $1,400 stimulus check.
“I’m anticipating that people will be able to go back to work sooner, and getting those people back to work should be our priority, but we wanted to make sure unemployment insurance was available if they needed it,” Neal said.
Langevin, McKee and Weldman fielded a number of questions from parents as to how much to expect in child tax credits, and also addressed concerns over fraudulent employment claims.
Jennifer* from North Kingstown raised the question after being notified that a fraudulent claim was made in her name. Despite spending four hours on the phone, however, she was unable to get through the Department of Labor and Training that afternoon.
Fraudulent claims are a massive issue all across the country, according to Weldman, and the department is working with state and federal law enforcement to track down these false claims. The department is also working to prevent fraudulent claims from coming in to begin with.
“I announced last week on the news that we paid out a significant amount of money in suspected fraud claims, but we’ve also prevented about $3.2 billion from going out,” Weldman said. Those who realize a false claim has been paid in their name are directed to alter this with the Department of Labor and Training, as well as local law enforcement.
In addition to questions about how much money they can expect to receive, Rhode Islanders also had vaccine roll outs on their mind. Nancy* of Wakefield asked Langevin and McKee about the possibility of opening a state vaccine site in South County, to help make it more accessible to those who are not able to travel over the Pell Bridge into Middletown or other northern parts of the state.
According to McKee, the state is already working to make the vaccine rollout more accessible to all Rhode Islanders — hopefully only requiring them to drive 15 minutes or less to get their shots.
*Town Hall participants were identified by the first name only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.