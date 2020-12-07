NARRAGANSETT – A recall procedure for elected officials, a new library in the Pier Marketplace and voter approval being required for the town to sell property were all approved by voters via referendum on Election Day. The local questions were all approved by wide margins while the sole state question was narrowly rejected.
The second question on Narragansett’s ballot asked voters if they would approve a recall provision being added to the Town Charter. Such a mechanism would allow residents to remove an elected official from office after six months via successful petition and a subsequent special election.
Upon application by an elector of the town, the Town Clerk shall issue the recall petition with signature blanks,” the referendum reads. “The petition issued by the Clerk shall be dated, demand the removal of the designated elected official and state the cause upon which the removal is sought.”
Under oath, the petitioner will then have 60 days to collect signatures equal to at least 25 percent of the total electors who voted in the previous general election. If the petition to remove the selected elected official receives the required amount of authorized signatures within the two-month timeframe, the town council must convene a special election no more than 75 days after the signatures are certified.
Narragansett voters overwhelmingly approved the recall provision, with 5,719 votes (71.1 percent) cast in favor and 2,327 votes (28.9 percent) against.
The second local question pitched to voters was a major issue in the most recent town council term. While Narragansett voters similarly approved a $5.8 million bond referendum for a new library in 2016, the ballot language at the time did not specify where the facility would be located. As such, the current town council opposed such a project in the former IGA/Belmont building in the Pier Marketplace, stating problems with the location and fiscal concerns with the 2018, $2.8 million deal that saw the town take ownership of the Pier property for a library. This time around, the ballot asked residents explicitly if they would approve a new library at the selected Pier Marketplace location, and voters answered with a resounding “yes.”
“Shall Chapter 42 of the Code of Ordinances be amended to add a new section entitled “Acquisition and Renovation of New Library at the Former Belmont/IGA Location” to limit the use of up to $5,800,000 in bonds and/or notes for the acquisition of (1) the former Belmont Supermarket (ground floor) and (2) the administrative office space (second floor) at the Pier Market Place, along with approximately 59 parking spaces, to renovate and equip that space as a library, and to apply for matching or grants funds from the State of Rhode Island for the acquisition and renovation of a new library [be approved]?” the ballot read.
Of the votes, 5,540 (66.8 percent) were cast in favor of amending Narragansett’s Code of Ordinances to include language that a new library be constructed at the former Belmont building in the Pier Marketplace, while 2,755 votes (33.2 percent) rejected the question.
Finally, a referendum that would require voter approval in order for the town to sell real property was also largely approved by voters. The question faced some criticism prior to the election because it mandates voter approval for the town to sell any property, no matter how small, with some arguing that a minimum price range should be established for going to the voters. Despite the warnings, Narragansett residents approved the ballot question with 5,453 votes (67.3 percent) in favor and 2,655 votes (32.7 percent) against.
Another local question asked voters if all Pier Marketplace property purchased in 2018 by the town for the purpose of a new library, including the building currently occupied by Pier Liquors across from the former Belmont site, should be dedicated to a new library. Narragansett voters also approved this referendum.
Finally, though Rhode Island as a whole approved the only statewide ballot measure to drop “And Providence Plantations” from the state’s official title to make it simply “Rhode Island,” Narragansett voters narrowly shot down the proposal with 4,284 votes (50.8 percent) opposed and 4,146 votes (49.2 percent) in favor.
All results are still considered preliminary as mail-in ballots continue to be counted.
