NARRAGANSETT - The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office recently found that the Narragansett Town Council violated the state’s Open Meetings Act (OMA) when it amended provisions of a liquor license for Pier Liquors during a town council motion to simply renew the license. The ruling marks the second OMA violation by the current council, elected in 2018, under the presidency of Matthew Mannix.
The violation occured on November 18, 2019, regarding a motion on the town council’s regular meeting agenda to “approve the renewal of alcoholic beverage licenses.” The town council regularly votes on transferring, renewing or, in some cases, granting an alcoholic beverage license to different businesses in town. On this particular motion before the council in November of last year, all renewals, except Pier Liquors’, were approved in a single vote. The alcoholic beverage license for the Pier Marketplace business was singled out and received its own vote after an on-the-floor amendment from Mannix which would have allowed the business to transfer the license to a new owner. The amendment to and renewal of the Pier Liquors license was ultimately approved by the council.
Despite the town’s argument that the renewal of the license with modifications was “exactly what the [council] rules and regulations provided for,” the Attorney General’s Office took issue that the amendment to the license was not advertised on the meeting’s agenda and came during discussion on a motion to renew the license, not amend it.
“The relevant agenda item did not mention Pier Liquors or provide notice that the Town Council would separately consider and take action on this one particular license,” the ruling, dated June 9, reads. “The agenda item only mentioned ‘Alcoholic Beverage Licenses’ and did not provide notice that any particular licenses would be subject to separate consideration or amendment. Accordingly, we conclude that the pertinent agenda item failed to fairly encompass and provide notice of the Town Council’s discussions and vote during the November 18, 2019 meeting regarding the amendment and renewal of Pier Liquors’ alcoholic beverages license. We find that the November 18, 2019 agenda item did not adequately inform the public of the business to be discussed by the Town Council in this regard, and thus the Town Council violated the OMA.”
The complaint against the council was filed by resident Carlene Towne, who did not respond to request for comment for this article. Because of the violation, the council will have to revote on the item on proprly advertise it for the public.
Pier Liquors currently finds itself in the middle of a standoff between the town council majority and library advocates supporting a new town library project in the Pier Marketplace. In 2018, the town purchased the approximately 18,500-square-foot former Belmont building in the Pier Marketplace, which Pier Liquors adjoins, to be used for a new town library after a $5.8 million, 2016 bond referendum for a new library was approved by more than two thirds of those voting. However, the 2018 election, held just a month later, saw a town council majority elected, including Mannix, which opposed the project on a fiscal and logistical basis, and went on to obstruct the project from getting off the ground. Then, in September of last year, Pier Liquors purchased the second floor of the former Belmont space from the town for $735,000, and subsequent lawsuits from library project advocates over the town’s failure to pursue a new public library at the location named the business , along with the town, as a defendant.
A recent legal petition put forward by former Narargansett Town Council President Susan Cicilline Buonanno could force the town to use the former Belmont location for a new town library if its receives enough signatures and is approved on the ballot, a move opposed by Pier Liquors, who has offered a different solution in the form of a compromise that would see the businesses end its purchase and sale agreement with the town for the second floor of the space and instead opt for a long-term lease. In a statement, Mannix said the OMA violation was the result of the library dispute.
“In its opinion, the Attorney General’s Office states that proposed amendments to the Pier Liquors license should have been included on the agenda for the meeting at which the council voted to approve that license,” he said. “The town is complying with that opinion by re-voting on that license at its next meeting.”
“In my opinion, a re-vote on a liquor license does not protect the public or make local government more accountable, which are the supposed goals of the Open Meetings Act,” Mannix continued. “What this episode really illustrates is that the five plaintiffs suing the town - two of which have declared their candidacies for the Narragansett Town Council - and their political allies have no concern for a successful local business and would just as soon have Pier Liquors thrown out of its current space. The signature-gathering petition for the Buonanno-inspired initiative illustrates the same point. They want their Taj Mahal, want the taxpayers to pay for it and do not care about the future of Pier Liquors. I urge my fellow townspeople not to sign the Buonanno-inspired petition.”
In November of last year, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office ruled the Narragansett Town Council violated the Open Meetings Act when it discussed contract terms for a new town manager during executive sessions, or meetings closed to the public.
