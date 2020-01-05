Rep. Tanzi to still introduce legislation at state level
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — For seven years, Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D - Dist. 34, Narragansett, South Kingstown) has introduced legislation at the Statehouse that would raise the minimum tobacco buying age in Rhode Island.
Though the legislation never made it through the Rhode Island General Assembly before Dec. 20, 2019, when President Donald Trump signed legislation to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act — raising the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years old — Tanzi will still be pushing for this again on the state level.
Although having the minimum tobacco buying age be raised at the federal level is incredibly important and long overdue, Tanzi said, she believes the state should still pass legislation to raise the minimum tobacco buying age in the Ocean State.
“I’m confident we can do this, this year,” Tanzi said. “It’s time.”
New legislation should at least meet the criteria of the federal law, she said, and require the state to make sure this is being followed and enforced. Tanzi will also be pushing for stricter regulations on sugary vape flavors, like cotton candy or creme brulee.
She has long advocated against teen tobacco use in the Ocean State, citing facts and statistics that highlight the tobacco epidemic in this county.
According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 80 percent of all adult smokers begin smoking before the age of 18, and approximately 95 percent of all adult smokers began smoking before age 21.
In 2015, the Institute of Medicine found that raising the smoking age to 21 could prevent approximately 223,000 premature deaths among Americans born between 2000 and 2019. The Institute of Medicine for the Food and Drug Administration have both estimated that raising the age of tobacco purchase to 21 nationwide would result in a 25-percent reduction in youth smoking initiation and a 12-percent reduction in smoking rates overall in the first five years of the policy.
Preventing teens from smoking and vaping, Tanzi said, could drive down the number of deaths and the high costs of healthcare due to smoking-related illnesses. In Rhode Island, 1,800 adults die each year from smoking-related issues, and the state’s annual health care costs due to smoking are about $640 million.
“Reducing opportunity and likelihood for addiction has obvious health benefits for that individual, as well as financial benefits for him or her and the family they might have in the future,” Tanzi said after filing a bill to raise the minimum tobacco purchasing age in 2018. “But it also has health and financial benefits for society at large. Less smoking means fewer of the related health problems that drive up health care costs for individuals, businesses that pay for employees’ insurance, and the public, which subsidizes health care for some. It means families aren’t spending money on tobacco and can spend it on goods and services locally.”
“And it would mean no high school students could legally purchase tobacco products, which cuts down on the pressures that lure many into the habit in the first place,” she added. “It’s an important step toward a healthier Rhode Island.”
Though she tries not to dwell on the past, wondering how many could have been prevented from picking up cigarettes in the first place if Rhode Island had passed this legislation sooner, she is still incredibly excited to see this pass on the federal level.
Before this new law was passed, making it illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes – to anyone under 21, 19 states and more than 500 municipalities had already risen the minimum tobacco buying age.
In January 2016, Hawaii became the first state in the country to raise the minimum tobacco buying age to 21.
“I wanted Rhode Island to be the first,” Tanzi said. “Unfortunately, now we’re well behind the curve.”
Moving forward, Tanzi said she’ll continue working collaboratively with the support of health advocates in Rhode Island and nationwide, including the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
