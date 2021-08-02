SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A local boy who received 96 life-saving blood transfusions as an infant is looking to return the favor by inspiring 96 blood donations in his name. Now through Aug. 17, anyone giving blood at any blood center or drive within the state can donate toward Hudson Domack’s cause and help him reach the goal.
“I had 96 blood transfusions when I was little, so that’s the reason I’m doing it,” said Hudson. “I want to get 96 donations to save other people.”
Hudson, a 7-year-old from Peace Dale, suffered from acute liver failure as an infant and required 96 blood transfusions in order to save his life. His mother, Jessie, remembers those trying times at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.
“Had he not had those, it would have been a no-go for sure,” she said. “It was a lot. It was basically giving blood and the doctors doing all they needed to. But his body needed to heal and his health needed to turn around, and it did.”
Now, years later, the soon-to-be second grader is returning the favor, promoting his blood donation goal with posters and information at local businesses, events, public spaces and drives throughout July and August. One such event will occur on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brickley’s in Narragansett, where Hudson will be present to promote his cause for a portion of the drive. As an added bonus, Brickley’s will also be offering its “give a pint, get a pint” promotion, where blood donors can get a free ice cream after participating.
“It obviously makes me beyond proud to see Hudson doing this,” said Jessie. “He has a very big heart.”
Hudson and his mother still frequent Women & Infants Hospital in an effort to thank and keep up with the doctors and nurses who treated him as a baby. Hudson got the idea for the blood drive last year and put it to action this summer. He hopes for the donation effort in his name to become an annual occurrence.
Every two seconds in the U.S., someone needs blood and/or platelets, according to American Red Cross. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day nationwide.
Donations can be made by appointment at any blood center or blood drive within the state. If interested in contributing to Hudson’s cause, give his sponsor code, 4118, upon arrival to give blood. Please remember to eat, hydrate and bring identification when giving. To learn more and/or book an appointment, please visit ribc.org/givelife.
