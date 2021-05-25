Broad Rock student raises awareness for women's heart health
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Broad Rock Middle School student Sammi Fagan is living and walking proof that you’re never too young to make a positive difference.
Last week, she was officially named the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women 2021 “Woman of Impact" – thanks to her advocacy work in promoting women's heart health.
It's an incredible achievement for anyone, but especially for someone of such a young age. She’s wasn't only this year’s youngest nominee – she was the youngest woman to ever compete for this title.
Over the past nine weeks, the fifth-grade student has been engaged in a bit of friendly competition alongside a select group of several other women also working to make a difference in their communities.
“I want to prevent heart disease in all women,” Sammi shared over a week ago, during the culminating event of her campaign. “The number one killer of women is heart disease, and preventing it will help young women like me live long, healthy lives.”
Each year, women in the running for this prestigious award work to spread both awareness of women’s heart health issues, and raise funds.
Despite the widespread prevalence of cardiovascular disease in women, it’s often overlooked as the foremost leading cause of death in the United States.
Too often, the dangers of heart disease in women get brushed off by commonly refrained myths like “it’s a man’s disease,” or “breast cancer is the real threat,” when in fact, heart disease kills more women than men, and is more deadly than all forms of cancer combined.
In the United States, cardiovascular disease is responsible for killing one woman roughly every minute, but Sammi is playing her part to change this bleak statistic.
Over the course of the competition, she’d hosted a number of virtual events that include everything from trivia nights and cooking demonstrations, to yoga and mindfulness lessons – which also include important information on heart health.
In her efforts to spread awareness, Sammi was able to inspire her whole school to “Go Red For Women.”
According to Broad Rock Vice Principal Ryan Borden, the students were well aware that the day wasn’t just about throwing on a red t-shirt. In the days and weeks leading up to the end of the competition, Sammi had given a number of presentations to demonstrate the deep, significant message they were sending the community with their outfit choices that day.
In addition to presentations, Sammi’s promotional campaign video, as well as her discussion with Channel 10’s Lindsay Idaluca, was shared far and wide with students, teachers, families and the greater school committee to further help spread awareness.
“It takes a lot of courage at her age, a lot of maturity, to be able to organize things like this and bring awareness,” Borden said, adding that Sammi is a well-spoken young woman.
“We are really proud of her,” he added, and that he believed she has a very good chance of winning this year’s title.
Though the district doesn’t know how many students exactly participated in “Go Red For Women Day,” a sea of red shirts, pants, shoes, headbands and all other types of fashion accessories made it pretty clear there was a great turnout, according to Borden.
South Kingstown Superintendent Linda Savastano said she feels “privileged and honored to watch Sammi grow up while doing what we all should be doing – having an impact and making the world a better place.”
Going into the last day of the nine-week competition, Sammi was also proud to say she was closing in on her $15,000 fundraising goal.
And while she said would be a huge deal and a tremendous honor to be selected as this year’s winner, Sammi isn’t in this for the awards. Her biggest goal has always been making a positive impact.
“I’m not worried about winning,” Sammi said a week prior to being named this year's Woman of Impact. “If someone else wins, that means they raised more money and awareness – and that’s a good thing.”
She credits her mother for helping introduce her to this advocacy work, but over the years, she has gone on to lead her own initiatives – making both of her parents incredibly proud.
“Sammi lives fierce, inspires others, and engages you with her humor,” according to her mother Danielle. “All qualities she leverages to advocate for women’s heart health! She wants to change the statistics of heart disease as the number one killer of women, so her campaign motto was ‘Watch me change history, watch me be counted, watch me go red.’”
The fifth-grader’s passion for spreading women’s heart health awareness, in large part, is because she was born with a congenital heart defect. The young heart survivor spent many of her formative years in and out of the hospital, though thankfully, as she grew bigger and her heart got stronger, she’s been able to lead an active and healthy life.
And while Sammi has plenty of passions, over the past three years, she’s been working to ensure other women have those same opportunities.
Her mission to educate young girls and women about the grave dangers of heart disease began in earnest when she first began participating in one of the American Heart Association’s signature initiatives – Go Red for Women. The national campaign helps advocate for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health, while also working to dispel some common misconceptions.
In January 2020, the ice hockey enthusiast was able to leverage her love for the game and bring women’s heart health awareness to rinks all across the Ocean State. With help of her mother, Danielle, she was able to launch “Sammi Skates Rhode Island Red.”
She and her teammates, including her older sister Mia, laced up their skates and took the ice with the Providence Bruins, the University of Rhode Island Rams and the Providence College Friars prior to the pandemic, which proved to be a huge success in raising critical funds and awareness.
Sammi’s parents are also very proud of their daughter Mia, who’s in seventh grade at Curtis Corner Middle School. She also shares in the advocacy efforts and used her love of baking to sell over $500 in french macarons, cupcakes and more to donate to Sammi’s campaign.
“Both of our girls demonstrated the impact of selflessness and care for others,” Danielle said, “and that makes us the most proud.”
