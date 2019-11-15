South Kingstown celebrates veterans for their service
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Hundreds gathered along Main Street on Monday morning to watch the Veterans Day Parade and salute local servicemen and women for all they’ve sacrificed for their country.
It was one of the best turnouts in recent memory of the Veterans Day Parade celebrations, according to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916 Commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick.
Town Council President Abel Collins said it was “truly heartwarming to see this many people come out on this beautiful morning to honor our veterans,” while speaking in front of a large crowd gathered at Saugatucket Veterans’ Memorial Park.
“On behalf of the town, I want to extend our deepest gratitude to those veterans, to our active service members, to the Gold Star and Blue Star Families out there, and to everyone who’s served in the armed forces over the centuries,” Collins said. “It’s not everyone who can make those types of sacrifices, and it’s incumbent upon us to remember them on Memorial Day, and again here, on Veterans Day.”
In addition to thanking members of the parks and recreation department, Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy and all those who worked to help make the celebration possible, Collins also made a special note of thanks to Town Clerk Dale S. Holberton, who will be retiring at the end of the year after decades of service to South Kingstown. Not only has Holberton served the town, but she has also served her country.
“She’s worked with the Veterans’ Saugatucket Memorial Commission for years and years, and helped to make this such a wonderful place for us to pay respect,” Collins said.
Collins was joined by fellow town council members, school committee members Sarah Markey, Emily Cummiskey and Jacy Northup, and Narragansett Town Council President Matthew Mannix. Also present were Sen. Susan Sosnowski (D – Dist. 37), Rep. Theresa Tanzi (D – Dist. 34), Rep. Kathleen Fogarty (D – Dis. 35) and Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D – Dist. 33).
This year, the community celebrated two local heroes for their service and honored them with the title of parade grand marshal. Errico “Hank” Almonte and Richard Parker were both saluted for their service.
Almonte served as a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army 11th Airborne Division, from Feb. 1951 to March 1954, according to Master of Ceremonies Lt. Col. James Haldeman. Almonte also served in the Auxiliary Coast Guard from 1965 to 1970.
Partway through a successful service enlistment in the Army, Almonte had been in Yucca Flats, Nevada during atomic bomb testing, resulting in health problems later in life due to radiation exposure.
Upon returning home, Almonte became an active, life-long member of American Legion Post 39 and a successful businessman.
“With a long and illustrious career in sales, Hank owned two well-known local business, as I’m sure we all know,” Haldeman said. “A-Quick Tire and Universal Firearms. He’s an active member of the American Legion Post 39, and most importantly, a very dear friend,” Haldeman said.
His fellow parade grand marshal also served in the Army, where he was an Infantry squad leader with 12 men under his command, according to Haldeman. Parker was part of the Occupational Force in Japan.
“One of Richard’s fondest memories of service was right when World War II was ending, yet his unit was shipping out,” Haldeman said. “Their vehicles were full of weapons. They were armed and prepared for war. Within minutes, they were then ordered to stand down and reload the ships with food and medical supplies for the people of Japan.”
While deployed in Japan for six months, one of Parker’s various duties was helping to dispose of Japanese military hardware into the ocean. Today, the hardware has been designed as an artificial reef, according to Haldeman.
When Parker returned home, he completed his degree at RISD in Advertising Design. After he graduated, Parker moved to New York City to work in the “high-pressure world of Madison Avenue advertising firms.”
At 97, Parker is among the oldest members of the VFW Post 916. Three days from now he’ll be celebrating his 98th birthday.
“On behalf of all the citizens of South Kingstown, congratulations and happy birthday,” Haldeman said while reaching out to shake Parker’s hand.
This particular Veterans Day celebration marked the 101st anniversary of the First World War, “a war to end all wars,” according to Haldeman. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday has now been celebrated for 100 years across the world. Veterans Day, as it’s known now in the United States, however, wasn’t signed into effect until 1945 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In the absence of a guest speaker, who unfortunately had to deal with a “minor emergency,” Kenneth Galyas of Heroes Horizons, a local nonprofit organization that works to help veterans in need, stepped forward to spread awareness of the struggles many veterans deal with after returning home from war.
“Over a year ago, myself, my family and some very close friends saw a need to start a nonprofit organization to assist veterans,” he said. “We want to help local veterans with day-to-day needs. We address the issue of veteran suicide and the epidemic.”
What he didn’t say then was that his own son, who’d been deployed in Afghanistan for several years, ended his long, silently fought battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in March of 2018.
From free legal assistance and account help, home repairs or help getting by with day-to-day expenses like childcare or utilities, Galyas said Heroes Horizon looks to help veterans in any way they can.
“If you know a veteran who can’t make ends meet, for some reason can’t pay utilities or afford a home repair, go to our website, https://www.heroes-horizons.org.”
