NARRAGANSETT – While firefighters have been known to save cats from trees, they typically do not encounter dogs trapped underground. Such was the case Tuesday evening, however, when members of the Narragansett Fire Department (NFD) assisted in the rescue of a dog who had gotten his collar stuck on a root in a small cave off a property on Riverdell Drive.
John Gouveia was sitting on his back patio with his wife, Christine, near Narrow River early Tuesday evening when his 7-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, Bear “decided to wander off a bit.”
“He jumped down into the river,” said Gouveia. “Underneath, along the shore, there’s a couple of little holes that look like woodchuck holes or who knows what they are? They’re some kind of dens. He chased something in there.”
Despite his owner’s calls to come back and protests to not go any further, Bear trudged ahead.
“He was in deep,” Gouveia said. “I stuck my head in as far as I could. I could see in probably four or five feet and then several paths went off in different directions.”
While hearing Bear’s barks from below the surface, Gouveia thought to dig a hole in the hopes of reaching the approximately 10-pound canine. The effort was ultimately unsuccessful.
“We could still hear him barking,” said Gouveia, who adopted Bear with his wife five years ago. “That’s when I called the fire department.”
NFD Engine 3 was dispatched to the residence for the report of a dog trapped underground in a hole, the department said.
“We could hear the dog barking underground but through the dirt it was difficult to figure out it’s exact location,” said NFD Lieutenant Zachary Calabrese.
That’s when the fire department started to help the search effort, digging multiple holes approximately four to five feet deep and 2 feet wide, in an attempt to locate Bear. When the group could still not get to the dog, Gouveia remembered he had a small camera designed to enter small spaces in walls and locate potential bugs or rodents.
“The firefighters took it, stuck it on a long pole and projected it into the hole,” he said.
Using the camera, which synced back to an iPhone, mounted on a tool used for vehicle lock outs, members of NFD were able to locate Bear beneath the soil. After two hours of digging and five feet into the ground, Gouveia and his pet were reunited.
“We were eventually able to see the dog on the camera,” said Calabrese. “The owner of the dog was then able to stick their upper body into the hole with some dog treats and grab onto their dog. They were able to pull the dog out at that point.”
Bear had gotten his collar stuck on a tree root within the hole.
“When we pulled him out, that little guy was happy to see us, obviously, and everyone was happy to see him,” said Gouveia. “It was a great feeling.”
“To be honest, we had pretty much given up hope,” he continued. “He had been barking for a good half hour to 45 minutes and then it was just low grunting and it was getting dark.”
NFD members assisting in the rescue include Calabrese (Engine 3), FF. Zachary DeBeaulieu (Engine 3), Capt. Greg Anderson (Engine 1) and FF. Kaolin Hart (Engine 1).
“I just can’t express enough of my gratitude to the firefighters,” said Gouveia. “I felt bad. They showed up in their nice, clean uniforms and when they left they were quite dirty. They didn’t stop for two hours. They were fantastic. In my mind, they were the heroes.”
