RHODE ISLAND – Gov. Gina Raimondo announced 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, brining the state-wide total to 566 cases.
There have also been two more deaths since yesterday, both of whom had underlying medical conditions, according to Donald McDonald of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Sixty people are also being hospitalized.
Rhode Islanders are encouraged to continue social distancing efforts and to stay home as much as possible to help limit the spread.
"It was was one month ago today that I reported our first case of coronavirus, here in the State of Rhode Island," Raimondo said. "I don't know about you, but for me, it feels like it was a year ago, not a month ago."
In the past month, the governor said she's heard heartbreaking stories of small businesses closing and people out of work, but has has also been encouraged by the willingness of Rhode Islanders to help one another.
More than 200 business have reacher out and donated critical, personal protective equipment, and 50 manufactures have begun re-tooling their operations to help make these much-needed supplies. Several testing centers have also opened up around Rhode Island, allowing the state to ramp up its testing capabilities.
Though the state is only administering 500 tests a day, that number could soon double due to the effort shared between the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island National Guard and many, many others.
"Every day I come up here, I stand alone with one or two people behind a podium, and I do my best to explain to you where we are, where we've been and where we're going," Raimondo said. "The truth of it is, I have a whole army behind me, working around the clock to protect you."
Whole teams of people are committed to getting supplies, to working on contract tracing, quarantining those who are already sick, modeling how many more Rhode Islanders might get sick and keeping the economy as open as it can be at this time.
While many people are looking forward to get back to their normal lives, returning to work and even the classroom, the rate at which we get there is determined by how many Rhode Islanders follow her directions and guidance now.
"The most important thing you can do, if you want to change the shape of the curve, is to obey the directions around social distancing," she said. "Stay at home."
For those who are quarantined at home, the state has a new program in place to ensure that you'll continue to receive necessary supplies, like groceries.
RI Delivers helps to connect Rhode Islanders with grocery stores, markets and restaurants that are delivering for free right now, so those who are under quarantine can safely remain home and monitor their symptoms.
Those who are still able to go to the grocery store for themselves are reminded to limit all of their trips outside home as much as possible, and only leave for necessities. The state does not have any modeling numbers to date, McDonald said the health department knows there must be people out there who have it, but don't know it.
The governor also reiterated her decision to close state parks and beaches on Friday, due to over crowding and disregard for social distancing guidelines.
"We were seeing way too many people," Raimondo said.
